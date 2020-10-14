ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Cook Up This Dianoga Dish for a Monstrous Meal

October 14, 2020
Jenn Fujikawa

The memorable Star Wars: A New Hope creature, from Death Star to table...and perfect for Halloween.

Do you hear that? It's like a low hum. Stand still and you might feel something brush past your leg. Did you see it swimming by? Be careful or it could pull you under.

Han and Luke in the trash compactor

You’re not imagining things, it’s a dianoga!

Dianoga

The tentacled creepy critter that made its debut in Star Wars: A New Hope will make you think twice every time you pass a trash chute. Memorable for its singular oculus, the monster perfectly blends into a Star Wars-themed Halloween snack table.

These dianoga meatballs resemble the foul creature but are decidedly more delicious, even if it seems as if it’s always staring at you. (It is.)

Dianoga Meatballs

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. ground beef
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/4 cup breadcrumbs
  • 1 teaspoon basil
  • 1 teaspoon oregano
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 12 green olives
  • 12 thin slices black olives
  • 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
  • Spaghetti and marinara sauce, for serving

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 400 ̊F.

Step 2: Prep a baking sheet with non-stick spray.

Step 3: In a large bowl add the beef, pork, egg, garlic, breadcrumbs, basil, oregano, onion powder, salt and pepper. Mix together well.

Dianoga meatball recipe step 4Dianoga meatball recipe step 4

Step 4: Wrap the meat mixture around an olive, leaving pitted side exposed. Place onto the prepped baking sheet.

Step 5: Bake for 20 minutes until browned, and cooked through.

Dianoga meatball recipe step 6

Step 6: Use a small knife to cut a slit into the green olive. Insert a slice of black olive to create the eye.

Step 7: Place the meatballs on skewers.

Dianoga meatball recipe

Step 8: Serve with spaghetti and sauce. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Into the garbage chute, flyboy -- it’s time to eat!

For a ghoul-actic collection of articles, crafts, and more, check out StarWars.com’s Halloween hub…if you dare!

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

