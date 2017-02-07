ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Death Star Valentine’s Day Chocolates

February 7, 2017
Jenn Fujikawa

No one can repel romantic deliciousness of this magnitude.

On February 14, what better way to show your sweetheart that you care than by presenting them with the Death Star plans. You won’t have to go to much trouble to get these, just print them out and place them onto a candy heart-shaped box.

The big reveal isn’t the thermal exhaust port, but the chocolates inside that are shaped like tiny delicious Death Stars. That’s no moon, but it is delicious!

death-star-plans-chocolates-DIY

Death Star Valentine’s Day Chocolates

You’ll need:

5-inch heart box

Death Star plans printout

Half-sphere silicone chocolate mold

Candy cups

 

Ingredients:

5 ounces white chocolate

Black food gel dye

 

Cut out the Death Star plans into a heart shape using the box as a template. Glue to the top of the box.

Place the white chocolate in a heat safe bowl and microwave at 15-20 second intervals until melted. Stir in a drop of black food gel dye to get the gray color.

Spoon the melted chocolate into the mold, tapping to release the air bubbles. Place in the refrigerator for 15 minutes or until set.

Pop the chocolates out of the mold and place in paper cups, then into the box.

Supplies:
Michaels - chocolate mold

death-star-plans-box-of-chocolates

Now lock s-foils in tasting position, and enjoy with the special rebel (or Imperial) in your life.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

Valentine's Day Death Star star wars recipes death star chocolates

