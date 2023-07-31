5 Classic Star Wars Video Games to Play This Summer

Cool down by staying inside and revisiting some of the best vintage Star Wars games.

The summer might be winding down, but it’s still hot out there! If you’re looking to beat the heat, here’s a suggestion: hit the couch and play some classic Star Wars video games.

Transport yourself to a galaxy far, far away with five of these titles, most newly remastered for whatever modern system you may have at home.

1. Star Wars: Republic Commando



Take control of the valiant Delta Squad, an elite team of clone commandos, in the classic game Star Wars: Republic Commando. Republic Commando takes players under the helmet of a clone trooper, as they control RC-1138, also known as “Boss.”

“The Squad is Your Weapon,” the game’s tagline, promises unique gameplay and it delivers, including the ability to issue commands to your fellow clones while on covert missions for the Republic. In a testament to the game’s legacy, elements of the commandos have even appeared in the recent seasons of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, showcasing a familiar design with RC-1262 (a.k.a. clone commander “Scorch”).

Availability: PlayStation 4 (and PlayStation 5 with backwards compatibility), Xbox systems, Nintendo Switch, GOG, and Steam.

2. Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast



In Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, you control Kyle Katarn, who begins his journey as a Force-sensitive rebel mercenary. Of course, as the name suggests, over the course of the game (and its sequel), Katarn becomes a powerful (albeit reluctant) Jedi. And you get to experience it all firsthand. There is something magical about swinging around a lightsaber in a Star Wars game, and Jedi Outcast remains one of our favorite examples. Initially released in 2002, this game is a blast to play.

Availability: PlayStation 4 (and PlayStation 5 with backwards compatibility), Xbox systems, Nintendo Switch, GOG, and Steam.

3. Star Wars Episode I: Racer



Released in 1999, in tandem with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, this is a beloved, incredibly fun racing game. Simple to play but difficult to master, players can race around many planets, building their pod to be the fastest in the galaxy.

Sure, you can play as Anakin Skywalker or the conniving Dug, Sebulba, but you can also choose from 23 other racers, including Mars Guo and Ody Mandrell. Take to the track in Ben Quadrinaros’ four-engine marvel, and make sure to avoid the potshots of Tusken Raiders.

No matter which podracer you choose, the controls have been updated to fit modern systems, so the game is better than ever. Good luck on the track, and don’t end up as Bantha poodoo.

Availability: PlayStation 4 (and PlayStation 5 with backwards compatibility), Xbox systems, Nintendo Switch, GOG, and Steam.

4. Star Wars: Demolition



First released for the Sega Dreamcast and the original PlayStation, Star Wars: Demolition puts players in the driver’s seat of some of the deadliest vehicles in the galaxy. The game presupposes that the Empire has banned podraces, and so, in response, Jabba the Hutt invents an even more dangerous contest: vehicular combat.

You can choose from many characters, both fan favorite and unique to this game, including Aurra Sing and her swoop bike, Boba Fett using his jet pack, and even Malakii the emotional rancor keeper and his trusty beast. Of course, Lobot speeding around in a Cloud Car is a hard combo to beat.

Your ultimate goal? Be the last ship standing. You can use thermal detonators, tractor beams, concussion missiles, and even a proton torpedo to eliminate your enemies.

Availability: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 through the PlayStation store, or PlayStation Plus Premium.

5. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic



Of course, no play-through of the classic games of a galaxy far, far away would be complete without what many regard as one of the greatest Star Wars stories of all time: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Taking place 4,000 years before the rise of the Empire (or, more specifically, 3,956 BBY), you take the reins of a brand-new character, going on missions on the Ebon Hawk, and solving mysteries that are besetting the Old Republic. Each decision you make as a player is part of the character’s journey, racking up Light Side and Dark Side points.

KOTOR, as it’s affectionately known by its many players, changed the way Star Wars fans view video games. It tells an incredibly cinematic story that was continued in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords (as well as the online Star Wars: The Old Republic game, which is still ongoing). It’s truly essential.

Availability: Xbox systems, Nintendo Switch, the App Store, Google Play, GOG, and Steam.