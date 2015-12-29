ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

    Kaydel Connix

    A lieutenant at the D’Qar Resistance base, Kaydel Connix coordinated communications during the Starkiller Base raid. She then helped organize the evacuation of D’Qar and served aboard the Raddus. Connix shared Poe Dameron’s misgivings about Vice Admiral Holdo, conspiring with the starfighter ace against their new commander and joining his brief-lived mutiny. She survived the Battle of Crait, escaping with the remnants of the Resistance.

Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
  • Female
species
  • Human
Weapons

