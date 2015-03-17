ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Cantina Crisis: A This Is Madness Cautionary Tale

March 17, 2015
StarWars.com Team

Read a special web comic on the importance of voting wisely in StarWars.com's character competition!

This Is Madness: The Star Wars Character Tournament is back! While the competition is fun -- you vote for your favorite characters, rally friends to support your picks, and try to predict the winner -- care should still be taken when participating. With this important message in mind, StarWars.com presents an original web comic: "Cantina Crisis: A This Is Madness Cautionary Tale."

Cantina Crisis: A This Is Madness Cautionary Tale

