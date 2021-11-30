ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Grogu Soars in Memorable Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Appearance

November 30, 2021
StarWars.com Team

The Funko Pop!-inspired balloon delighted fans in New York City, and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge characters came to life in a clever VR moment at the legendary parade.

This will be a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade long remembered.

The first-ever Star Wars-themed balloons -- real and virtual -- appeared at the legendary parade, which took place in New York City last week. The Grogu Funko Pop!-inspired balloon, based on the adorable being from The Mandalorian and measuring 41-feet-high, 29-feet-long, and 37-feet-wide, was a sight to behold as it traveled through New York City. The balloon depicts Grogu flying toward his favorite toy: a ball-shaped knob, taken from a lever in the cockpit of the Razor Crest. For Reis O’Brien, art director at Funko, seeing this design come to life was a career-defining moment.

"Seeing the balloon on Thanksgiving morning was beyond a dream come true," O'Brien tells StarWars.com. "As a kid, watching the parade every year, the balloons were always my favorite -- these beloved characters, larger than life, gently floating above the crowds below. It always felt magical to me. Then I found myself as a grown adult, seeing something that I had a hand in gliding down the streets of New York and couldn't believe what I was seeing. That moment took the magical feeling to a whole new level."

For those looking to commemorate the historic event, Funko has collaborated with Lucasfilm and Macy’s to develop a line of bobbleheads, deluxe bobbleheads, keychains, and apparel based on the Grogu Funko Pop!-inspired balloon, available exclusively at Funko.com.


In addition, Lucasfilm's immersive entertainment studio, ILMxLAB, and Meta Quest surprised fans with a digital balloon of Seezelslak, the Azumel bartender (voiced by Bobby Moynihan) from ILMxLAB’s Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge virtual reality experience on Quest 2. The fun sequence found the alien, along with a porg, captured by First Order stormtroopers; it would take a certain hunk of junk to swoop in and rescue the duo.

Check out the gallery below for more photos of the Grogu Funko Pop!-inspired balloon, which brought some Star Wars magic to our galaxy and helped kick off the holiday season.

Grogu in Memorable Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Appearance Grogu in Memorable Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Appearance close-up Grogu in Memorable Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Appearance close-up Grogu in Memorable Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Appearance

