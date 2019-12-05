Ahsoka Tano, Yoda, and More Icons Star on runDisney's 2020 Star Wars Medals - Exclusive

Check out next year's amazing medals featuring heroes, villains, and vehicles from across the saga!

Hello, what have we here?

StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal runDisney's upcoming Star Wars Rival Run Weekend medals, all featuring beautiful character art, clever design, and a few surprises. Thanks to the "rival" themes of the races, each medal actually includes two characters or vehicles: the 5K medal features Ahsoka Tano on one side and Darth Maul on the other; Princess Leia and a stormtrooper adorn the 10K medal; Darth Vader dominates one side of the half marathon medal, while Yoda brings light with a flip of the image; the Rival Run Challenge medal features a Resistance X-wing, which can spin to instead highlight a First Order TIE fighter. So whether you're more Jedi or Sith, Rebellion or Empire, or Resistance or First Order, your medal can show your true allegiance.

Check them all out below, including new, gorgeous medals for the Kessel Run Challenge, Virtual Half Marathon, and kids races.

Ahsoka Tano, 5K

Darth Maul, 5K

Stormtrooper & Princess Leia, 10K

Yoda, Half Marathon

Darth Vader, Half Marathon

Resistance X-wing, Rival Run Challenge

First Order TIE fighter, Rival Run Challenge

Kessel Run Challenge

Chewbacca, Virtual Half Marathon

Rebel insignia, Virtual Half Marathon

Kids Races One-Mile Run (left) and Kids Races Dashes (right)

The Star Wars Rival Run Weekend strikes back for its fifth anniversary at Walt Disney World from Thursday, April 16 to Sunday, April 19, 2020. You can sign up for the Star Wars Rival Run Weekend and Virtual Half Marathon now at runDisney.com.

For more on the event, check out StarWars.com's interview with Ahsoka Tano voice actor and Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein, who will be attending!

Photos by Elisabeth Blank.

