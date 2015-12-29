-
Return of the Jedi: Luke Skywalker Wins This Is Madness: The Star Wars Character Tournament 2016!
Luke Skywalker, legendary Jedi and hero of the Rebellion, defeated the evil Darth Vader to win the championship in This Is Madness: The Star Wars Character Tournament, StarWars.com’s annual competition in which fans vote for their favorite heroes and villains. This marks the first title win for Skywalker -- and a notable one, coming against his biggest nemesis and last year's champion.
© 2015 Disney
