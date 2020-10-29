ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

Join Jon Favreau On the Virtual Red Carpet to Celebrate Season 2 of The Mandalorian

October 29, 2020
October 29, 2020

StarWars.com’s Andi Gutierrez and Anthony Carboni will host a special virtual event for the season premiere October 30. Then watch The Mandalorian streaming only on Disney+.

On Friday, you can join Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and other special guests and ecstatic fans for a special Virtual Red Carpet Premiere of The Mandalorian presented by Verizon.

Starting October 30 at 6 p.m. PST and streaming on StarWars.com, Disney+ will bring fans together from across the galaxy to celebrate the launch of Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

Co-hosts Andi Gutierrez and Anthony Carboni will welcome showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer Jon Favreau; director, writer, and executive producer Dave Filoni, and composer Ludwig Göransson -- as well as some special surprise guests -- for their insights ahead of the highly-anticipated debut of the Emmy-winning streaming series.

Then settle in for the premiere of The Mandalorian Season 2 as the mysterious warrior and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, with guest stars Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez.

Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serving as co-executive producers. And the writers for this season are Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Rick Famuyiwa.

The Mandalorian red carpet premiere details.

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for our heroes and we’d be honored if you would join us to celebrate!

A special encore presentation of the virtual premiere will be available on the Star Wars YouTube Channel after the event. And you can join the conversation anytime on Twitter using #TheMandalorian.

New season starts streaming Oct. 30. Catch up on Season 1 now.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheMandalorian, #DisneyPlus

red carpet The Mandalorian virtual premiere event

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    The Mandalorian & Grogu Journeys to the Big Screen

    January 9, 2024

    January 9, 2024

    Jan 9

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 Blast Onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray - Updated

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Quiz: Which Ahsoka Tano Are You?

    August 18, 2023

    August 18, 2023

    Aug 18

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Jeffrey Brown Reimagines the Clan of Two with The Mandalorian and Child — Cover and Art Reveal

    August 11, 2023

    August 11, 2023

    Aug 11

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Lucasfilm and Star Wars Receive a Combined 23 Emmy Nominations

    July 12, 2023

    July 12, 2023

    Jul 12

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #1 Kicks Off with a Brawl — Exclusive Preview

    June 14, 2023

    June 14, 2023

    Jun 14

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved