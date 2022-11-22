Bring Home the Galaxy: Funko Makes the Star Wars: A New Hope Poster Pop! and More!

New vinyl figures of Luke Skywalker and R2-D2 pay homage to the classic poster art from 1977.
This week, Bring Home the Galaxy and Funko Pop! reimagine the classic poster art for Star Wars: A New Hope and much more.
Pop! Star Wars: A New Hope Movie Poster Luke Skywalker with R2-D2 by Funko
Inspired by the original Star Wars poster art from 1977, vinyl figures of Luke Skywalker and R2-D2 in the unmistakable Funko Pop! style make this a fine addition to your wall.
Holiday pet accessories by Chewy
For the cat who reminds you of Grogu and the pup who needs a snuggly set of holiday-themed Star Wars pajamas or a chewy Chewie chew toy, the newest Star Wars items from Chewy ensure every fan in the family gets something they'll love.
I Love You and I Know Rings by Enso
Engraved in Aurebesh, this set of rings subtly showcases your love for eachother and the ultimate Star Wars couple, Han Solo and Leia Organa.
The Mandalorian Retro Collection by Hasbro
Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner Star Wars action figure sculpts, retro-styled characters from The Mandalorian including Din Djarin, Ahsoka, Boba Fett, Bo-Katan, and The Armorer, now pair perfectly with vintage figures.
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic VHS Edition by Limited Run Games
A unique collector’s edition for retro enthusiasts, the package design is inspired by the 1995 VHS release of the original Star Wars trilogy and includes a physical copy of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic for the Nintendo Switch.
