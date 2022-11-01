Bring Home the Galaxy: Andor’s Vel Sartha Joins the Black Series and More!

Get a first look at Vel Sartha in Hasbro’s 6-inch figure line, and check out other galactic essentials.

Every Tuesday, Bring Home the Galaxy will reveal new products inspired by the Star Wars saga and showcase the best galactic gifts this year for the whole family.

This week, Bring Home the Galaxy welcomes a rebel leader to the Star Wars: The Black Series collector’s line and much more. Read on for some of our favorite items of the week and details for two new sweepstakes! @StarWarsLife Instagram Sweepstakes To help you Bring Home the Galaxy this holiday season, check out @StarWarsLife on Instagram every Wednesday through December 13 for your chance to win incredible prizes from across the galaxy. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 10/28/22 at 11:59:59 PM PT. Open to 50 US/DC; 18+. Void where prohibited. One entry per person. Rules/odds: [link pending- will send as soon as I can] Bring Home the Galaxy Sweepstakes Presented by Amazon Beginning today, fans can enter the Bring Home the Galaxy Sweepstakes presented by Amazon for a chance to win the Ultimate Star Wars Fan Prize Package for their home. The galactic winner will receive items to make their residence a Star Wars home -- including books, board games, blankets, collectibles, drinkware and more. Enjoy the selection of Star Wars merchandise at amazon.com/starwars. No Purch. Nec. Ends 11/30/22. 18+ and the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence, US only, Rules: https://bit.ly/3Ezn0AJ.

Vel Sartha Star Wars: The Black Series Figure by Hasbro



The leader of the ragtag crew behind Andor’s memorable heist gets the 6-inch figure treatment, coming to Hasbro’s popular line for adult collectors. Note: Pre-orders will be available later this week.

Rebels Vs. Empire Collection by Enso Rings

Show your love of the Rebellion or the Empire (depending on your mood) with this handsome set.

Matching Galactic Empire Long John Pajamas by Hanna Andersson

The whole family will be ready for cozy nights -- and the Rebellion -- with this matching collection.



LEGO Star Wars The Justifier Building Set by the LEGO Group



Inspired by Star Wars: The Bad Batch, build Cad Bane’s notorious ship…and help Omega escape! Includes Cad Bane, Omega, Hunter, and Todo 360 minifigures to inspire imaginative play.

Trilogy 3-Pack of Socks by STANCE

Bring galactic fashion to your sock drawer with this collection, featuring Mando, stormtrooper, and Darth Vader pairs.

