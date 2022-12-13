Bring Home the Galaxy: ARC Commander Blitz Revealed In The Vintage Collection and More!

The Clone Wars veteran joins the Hasbro line, a Grogu plush gets his beskar armor, and more.



Every Tuesday, Bring Home the Galaxy revealed new products inspired by the Star Wars saga and showcased the best galactic gifts this year for the whole family. Plus, in collaboration with UPS this holiday season, special Star Wars Bring Home the Galaxy-themed wrapped UPS trucks will appear along regular delivery routes in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Orlando, and Atlanta.

While this is the final week of Bring Home the Galaxy, it's going out with a Death Star-sized bang -- including reveals of new toys inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Mandalorian, and beyond. Check out some of our favorite items below!

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection ARC Commander Blitz by Hasbro



Join the Rancor Battalion from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, supervising elite soldiers on the watery world of Kamino with your own ARC Commander Blitz.

Death Star Trench Run Diorama by the LEGO Group



Channel Luke Skywalker with Jedi-like focus to build a bricktastic scene from the final act of Star Wars: A New Hope with this recreation of the iconic Death Star trench run in diorama form.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Collection by Loungefly



Favorite stills and moments are captured on a new mini backpack, crossbody bag, and zip-around wallet, perfect for carrying the essentials on your next adventure.

Star Wars Beskar Armor Grogu Plush by Mattel



This sweet 8-inch-tall plush foundling is protected by the Mandalorian and his shiny new beskar chainmail!

New Plus Size The Mandalorian Collection by Torrid



An adult Grogu onesie and cozy frog-embellished cardigan are among the new plus size offerings inspired by the clan of two.

Check out Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target.com, and shopDisney.com for even more from Bring Home the Galaxy!

@StarWarsLife Instagram Sweepstakes

To help you Bring Home the Galaxy this holiday season, check out @StarWarsLife on Instagram every Wednesday through December 13 for your chance to win incredible prizes from across the galaxy. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 10/28/22 at 11:59:59 PM PT. Open to 50 US/DC; 18+. Void where prohibited. One entry per person.

Bring Home the Galaxy Sweepstakes Presented by Amazon

Fans can enter the Bring Home the Galaxy Sweepstakes presented by Amazon for a chance to win the Ultimate Star Wars Fan Prize Package for their home. The galactic winner will receive items to make their residence a Star Wars home — including books, board games, blankets, collectibles, drinkware and more. Enjoy the selection of Star Wars merchandise at amazon.com/starwars.

No Purch. Nec. Ends 11/30/22. 18+ and the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence, US only, Rules: https://bit.ly/3Ezn0AJ.

Visit StarWars.com every Tuesday through December 13 to see the latest and greatest products from Bring Home the Galaxy, and join the conversation on social media using #BringHomeTheGalaxy and #StarWars.