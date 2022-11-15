Bring Home the Galaxy: Retro Collection 4-LOM and Zuckuss 2-Pack Revealed and More!

Score a bounty of nostalgia with these Kenner-style figures and more.

Every Tuesday, Bring Home the Galaxy will reveal new products inspired by the Star Wars saga and showcase the best galactic gifts this year for the whole family.

This week, Bring Home the Galaxy sees two classic bounty hunter figures return and much more. Check out some of our favorite items of the week below!



4-LOM and Zuckuss Star Wars: Retro Collection 2-Pack by Hasbro



Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner Star Wars action figures, this 4-LOM and Zuckuss set is the retro bounty you need, and completes the set of six iconic bounty hunters first seen in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Note: Pre-orders will be available later this week.



Star Wars Collection by Citizen



This handsome collection takes inspiration from four Star Wars fan-favorites -- Darth Vader, Darth Maul, C-3PO, and R2-D2 -- and a vintage design inspired by Citizen’s iconic 1972 model known as the Tsuno Chrono.



First Order Stormtrooper Helmet by Denuo Novo



Crush the Resistance and the cosplay competition with this authentic gear based on stormtroopers from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.





Princess Leia Cooler Tote by Igloo



Your beverages and food will be cold as Hoth with this cooler tote, inspired by our favorite rebel princess.



Star Wars Every Day by Insight Editions



Ashley Eckstein (voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and more) is your guide for all things family-fun with her new book, Star Wars Everyday, featuring 12 months of Star Wars-style party planning, crafting, and cooking.

