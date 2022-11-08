Bring Home the Galaxy: Vintage Collection Boba Fett Revealed and More!

Check out a new take on the iconic bounty hunter in classic Kenner colors and more.
Every Tuesday, Bring Home the Galaxy will reveal new products inspired by the Star Wars saga and showcase the best galactic gifts this year for the whole family. Check StarWars.com each week for a highlight of five select products, including some of the biggest reveals. Plus, in collaboration with UPS this holiday season, special Star Wars Bring Home the Galaxy-themed wrapped UPS trucks will appear along regular delivery routes in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Orlando, and Atlanta.
This week, Bring Home the Galaxy unveils an exciting release for Boba Fett fans and much more. Check out some of our favorite items of the week below!
Boba Fett Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Figure (Kenner Colors) by Hasbro
Boba Fett is represented as a 3.75-inch scale Star Wars: The Vintage Collection action figure from Hasbro, this time in classic Kenner deco. For the Fett faithful and those who loved the original 1979 figure, this will be a bounty worth hunting. Note: Pre-orders will be available later this week.
The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic by Abrams
Dive into the making of The High Republic -- a storytelling initiative that takes Star Wars back to the prime of the Jedi Order -- with this beautiful tome.
You’ll be ready for the light of twin suns AND look good at the same time. The Star Wars | DIFF collaboration includes sharp styles inspired by Ahsoka Tano, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and more.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: Galactic Edition Video Game by TT Games
Play through all nine episodes of the Skywalker Saga in this bricktastic game, now bundled with a galaxy of new character packs based on Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and much more. Available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
LEGO Star Wars Inquisitor Transport Scythe Building Set by the LEGO Group
“You can’t run, Obi-Wan!” Inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, you can build this building set inspired by the fearsome Inquisitor ship and have your own adventures with four LEGO minifigures featuring characters from the series, including Ben Kenobi, the Grand Inquisitor, Reva (Third Sister), and the Fifth Brother with lightsaber weapons for creative roleplay.
Check out Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target.com, and shopDisney.com for even more from Bring Home the Galaxy!
@StarWarsLife Instagram Sweepstakes
To help you Bring Home the Galaxy this holiday season, check out @StarWarsLife on Instagram every Wednesday through December 13 for your chance to win incredible prizes from across the galaxy. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 10/28/22 at 11:59:59 PM PT. Open to 50 US/DC; 18+. Void where prohibited. One entry per person.
Bring Home the Galaxy Sweepstakes Presented by Amazon
Fans can enter the Bring Home the Galaxy Sweepstakes presented by Amazon for a chance to win the Ultimate Star Wars Fan Prize Package for their home. The galactic winner will receive items to make their residence a Star Wars home — including books, board games, blankets, collectibles, drinkware and more. Enjoy the selection of Star Wars merchandise at amazon.com/starwars.
No Purch. Nec. Ends 11/30/22. 18+ and the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence, US only, Rules: https://bit.ly/3Ezn0AJ.
Visit StarWars.com every Tuesday through December 13 to see the latest and greatest products from Bring Home the Galaxy, and join the conversation on social media using #BringHomeTheGalaxy and #StarWars.