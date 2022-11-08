Bring Home the Galaxy: Vintage Collection Boba Fett Revealed and More!



Boba Fett Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Figure (Kenner Colors) by Hasbro

Boba Fett is represented as a 3.75-inch scale Star Wars: The Vintage Collection action figure from Hasbro, this time in classic Kenner deco. For the Fett faithful and those who loved the original 1979 figure, this will be a bounty worth hunting. Note: Pre-orders will be available later this week.



The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic by Abrams



Dive into the making of The High Republic -- a storytelling initiative that takes Star Wars back to the prime of the Jedi Order -- with this beautiful tome.





Star Wars Sunglasses by DIFF

You’ll be ready for the light of twin suns AND look good at the same time. The Star Wars | DIFF collaboration includes sharp styles inspired by Ahsoka Tano, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and more.



LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: Galactic Edition Video Game by TT Games

Play through all nine episodes of the Skywalker Saga in this bricktastic game, now bundled with a galaxy of new character packs based on Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and much more. Available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.



LEGO Star Wars Inquisitor Transport Scythe Building Set by the LEGO Group

“You can’t run, Obi-Wan!” Inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, you can build this building set inspired by the fearsome Inquisitor ship and have your own adventures with four LEGO minifigures featuring characters from the series, including Ben Kenobi, the Grand Inquisitor, Reva (Third Sister), and the Fifth Brother with lightsaber weapons for creative roleplay.

Check out Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target.com, and shopDisney.com for even more from Bring Home the Galaxy!

@StarWarsLife Instagram Sweepstakes