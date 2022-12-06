Bring Home the Galaxy: Vintage Collection AT-ST and Chewbacca Revealed and More!

Hasbro unveils a nostalgic new set, a new Fett-inspired messenger bag debuts, and more.



Every Tuesday, Bring Home the Galaxy will reveal new products inspired by the Star Wars saga and showcase the best galactic gifts this year for the whole family.

This week, Bring Home the Galaxy reveals new toys inspired by Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and lots more. Check out some of our favorite items below!

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection AT-ST & Chewbacca by Hasbro



Bring the Battle of Endor to life with this fun vehicle and action-figure set, featuring the Empire’s iconic walker and our favorite Wookiee warrior.

Boba Fett Convertible Streamline Messenger Bag by Harvey’s



This durable messenger bag, featuring embroidered details on a salvaged seatbelt to recreate the look of Boba Fett's battle-worn helmet and armor, is a bounty worth hunting.

New Styles Added to Star Wars Jewelry Collection by RockLove



Expanding its signature Kyber Crystal Collection, RockLove adds new Kyber Necklaces celebrating Padawan Ahsoka Tano and Darth Maul, as well as lightsabers inspired by the Empire's Inquisitors.

Darth Vader Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drive by Seagate



Store your most important files with Sith style thanks to this Darth Vader Drive, featuring a menacing red glow effect.



Darth Vader Throw Blanket by Vera Bradley



The dark side can be cozy. Warm up with this Vera Bradley blanket sporting a Darth Vader print.

