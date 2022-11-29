Bring Home the Galaxy: New Star Wars Holiday Apparel and More!

Plus, get a first look at Vera Bradley’s new Mando collection and more.
Every Tuesday, Bring Home the Galaxy will reveal new products inspired by the Star Wars saga and showcase the best galactic gifts this year for the whole family. Check StarWars.com each week for a highlight of five select products, including some of the biggest reveals. Plus, in collaboration with UPS this holiday season, special Star Wars Bring Home the Galaxy-themed wrapped UPS trucks will appear along regular delivery routes in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Orlando, and Atlanta.
This week, Bring Home the Galaxy reveals new button-down shirts for the holiday season and more. Check out some of our favorite items below!
Deck the Hoth and Rebel Crumb Shirts by RSVLTS
A snowspeeder hanging up holiday lights? Gingerbread X-wings? These are soft and stretchy seasonal shirts you’re looking for.
The Mandalorian Collection by Vera Bradley
Any fan of Mando and Grogu will enjoy these fashionable new bags. We have spoken. Note: This collection arrives November 29 at 7 p.m. ET on VeraBradley.com.
Star Wars: The High Republic: Convergence by Del Rey
Go back to the prime of the Jedi Order in the latest Star Wars: The High Republic novel from author Zoraida Córdova.
Galactic Action Darth Vader Interactive Electronic Figure by Hasbro
Your younglings will love this most impressive 12-inch-scale figure, featuring exciting lights, sounds, and phrase combinations.
Star Wars | Secretlab Imperial Collection - Ergonomic Gaming Chairs by Secretlab
Inspired by the signature palettes of the Imperial era, the all-new Star Wars | Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Stormtrooper and Empire Edition ergonomic gaming chairs are immaculate additions to your Galactic command setup.
Check out Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target.com, and shopDisney.com for even more from Bring Home the Galaxy!
@StarWarsLife Instagram Sweepstakes
To help you Bring Home the Galaxy this holiday season, check out @StarWarsLife on Instagram every Wednesday through December 13 for your chance to win incredible prizes from across the galaxy. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 10/28/22 at 11:59:59 PM PT. Open to 50 US/DC; 18+. Void where prohibited. One entry per person.
Bring Home the Galaxy Sweepstakes Presented by Amazon
Fans can enter the Bring Home the Galaxy Sweepstakes presented by Amazon for a chance to win the Ultimate Star Wars Fan Prize Package for their home. The galactic winner will receive items to make their residence a Star Wars home -- including books, board games, blankets, collectibles, drinkware and more. Enjoy the selection of Star Wars merchandise at amazon.com/starwars.
No Purch. Nec. Ends 11/30/22. 18+ and the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence, US only, Rules: https://bit.ly/3Ezn0AJ.
Visit StarWars.com every Tuesday through December 13 to see the latest and greatest products from Bring Home the Galaxy, and join the conversation on social media using #BringHomeTheGalaxy and #StarWars.