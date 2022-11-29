Bring Home the Galaxy: New Star Wars Holiday Apparel and More!

Plus, get a first look at Vera Bradley’s new Mando collection and more.

Every Tuesday, Bring Home the Galaxy will reveal new products inspired by the Star Wars saga and showcase the best galactic gifts this year for the whole family. Check StarWars.com each week for a highlight of five select products, including some of the biggest reveals. Plus, in collaboration with UPS this holiday season, special Star Wars Bring Home the Galaxy-themed wrapped UPS trucks will appear along regular delivery routes in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Orlando, and Atlanta.

To help you Bring Home the Galaxy this holiday season, check out @StarWarsLife on Instagram every Wednesday through December 13 for your chance to win incredible prizes from across the galaxy.

Bring Home the Galaxy Sweepstakes Presented by Amazon

Fans can enter the Bring Home the Galaxy Sweepstakes presented by Amazon for a chance to win the Ultimate Star Wars Fan Prize Package for their home. The galactic winner will receive items to make their residence a Star Wars home -- including books, board games, blankets, collectibles, drinkware and more. Enjoy the selection of Star Wars merchandise at amazon.com/starwars.

No Purch. Nec. Ends 11/30/22. 18+ and the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence, US only, Rules: https://bit.ly/3Ezn0AJ.

