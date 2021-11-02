ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Bring Home the Bounty: Apparel and Accessories Inspired by The Book of Boba Fett and More!

November 2, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Plus, new Boba Fett art, a Fennec Shand wristband, and a small but mighty speaker to blast your own personal soundtrack.

Every Tuesday, BringHomeTheBounty.com will reveal new products inspired by everything from The Book of Boba Fett, premiering exclusively on Disney+ December 29, to The Mandalorian, the Skywalker saga, animated series, and much more. Check StarWars.com each week for a few of the major new releases headed to this galaxy, then get your tracking fobs ready.

This week, Bring Home the Bounty delivers stylish apparel for a Tatooine trek, life advice from a bounty hunter, and much more!

The hunt is on at BringHomeTheBounty.com, with the latest products inspired by The Book of Boba FettThe Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, including new apparel, accessories, and home goods from Heroes & Villains, MobyFox,  and others. Many new items are on sale or available for pre-order starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET across top retailers globally, including shopDisney.com. Check out a few of our favorites below!

"The Hunter" by Brent Woodside

Boba Fett Art by Acme Archives

In "The Hunter" by Brent Woodside, Boba searches for his armor.

Don't underestimate this tiny speaker, shaped like the mysterious helmeted bounty hunter himself.

Learn how to gear up, get paid, and outlast your opponents in this handy new book filled with life advice inspired by the most (in)famous bounty hunter of them all.

The camo pattern gives a subtle nod to the paint on Boba Fett's armor, but arguably a lot more comfortable to wear for lounging or bounty hunting.

Even an elite mercenary needs a few allies.

Visit BringHomeTheBounty.com every Tuesday through December 28 to see the latest and greatest products inspired by the Star Wars galaxy and join the conversation on social media using #BringHomeTheBounty and #StarWars.

