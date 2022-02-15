ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

Bonus Bounties: Mando’s N-1 Starfighter Comes to Life with LEGO Bricks and More!

February 15, 2022
February 15, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Din Djarin’s amazing new ride gets its own LEGO Star Wars set, and much more.

Bring Home the Bounty revealed a galaxy of Star Wars products, but the fun’s not over! Enjoy the last entry of select new Bonus Bounties, featuring collectibles, print-on-demand offerings, and more based on The Book of Boba Fett, now streaming only on Disney+, as well as the legacy of bounty hunters. Get your tracking fobs ready. 

This week, the final installment of Bonus Bounties debuts the LEGO Group’s fantastic new building kit inspired by the Mandalorian’s customized Naboo N-1 starfighter, and more! Check out all the new targets below, and happy hunting.

The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 7 Hoodie The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 7 sweatshirt The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 7 t-shirt

The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 7 Hoodie, Sweatshirt, and Tee by Fifth Sun

Relive classic moments from The Book of Boba Fett’s season finale, including Fett riding the rancor, with these new releases.

The Mandalorian Cheddar Crackers The Mandalorian Cheddar Crackers with grogu

The Mandalorian Cheddar Crackers (Mando + Ahsoka and Grogu Editions) by Goldfish

The iconic treat with a Mando-inspired twist is just the bounty you need for snacktime.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Din Axe Woves by Hasbro

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Axe Woves by Hasbro

The Mandalorian warrior comes to life with this highly-detailed 3.75-inch figure.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Koska Reeves by Hasbro

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Koska Reeves by Hasbro

She took on Moff Gideon’s forces, now this powerful Mandalorian is ready for a new mission: joining the long-running 3.75-inch action figure line.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Migs Mayfeld (Morak) by Hasbro

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Migs Mayfeld (Morak) by Hasbro

The former Imperial sharpshooter turned ally of Mando gets the 3.75-inch action figure treatment.

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter by the LEGO Group

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter by the LEGO Group

Build Mando’s super cool (and super speedy) N-1 starfighter with this wizard new set.

LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett’s Throne Room by the LEGO Group

LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett’s Throne Room by the LEGO Group

Every daimyo needs a throne room, and you can help Boba Fett construct his own.

The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 7 Topps NOW  The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 7 Digital Cards by TOPPS

The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 7 Topps NOW and Digital Cards by TOPPS

Capture a bounty of collectible cards celebrating Chapter 7, including TOPPS NOW physical releases and Digital Cards available in the Star Wars: Card Trader app.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #BringHomeTheBounty

Bring Home the Bounty Bonus Bounties

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Gift the Galaxy: First Look at New Clone Trooper Figures

    November 28, 2023

    November 28, 2023

    Nov 28

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    The Rancor Revealed: Monster Maker Phil Tippett Talks Regal Robot’s New Concept Maquette 

    November 7, 2023

    November 7, 2023

    Nov 7

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    All Wings Report In: Columbia and NASCAR Team Up for Star Wars-Themed Car Wrap

    November 1, 2023

    November 1, 2023

    Nov 1

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    “Gift the Galaxy” This Holiday Season - Updated

    October 20, 2023

    October 20, 2023

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Shop Star Wars Exclusives at New York Comic Con 2023

    October 6, 2023

    October 6, 2023

    Oct 6

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Hasbro Pulse Con 2023: Sabine Wren’s Lightsaber, Captain Rex’s Helmet, and More Revealed

    September 22, 2023

    September 22, 2023

    Sep 22

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Daniel Arsham Turns Star Wars Icons Into Future Relics

    September 21, 2023

    September 21, 2023

    Sep 21

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    It’s Alive! Disney Parks and shopDisney Assemble a Terrifyingly Terrific New Halloween Droid

    September 15, 2023

    September 15, 2023

    Sep 15

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved