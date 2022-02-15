Bonus Bounties: Mando’s N-1 Starfighter Comes to Life with LEGO Bricks and More!

Din Djarin’s amazing new ride gets its own LEGO Star Wars set, and much more.

Bring Home the Bounty revealed a galaxy of Star Wars products, but the fun’s not over! Enjoy the last entry of select new Bonus Bounties, featuring collectibles, print-on-demand offerings, and more based on The Book of Boba Fett, now streaming only on Disney+, as well as the legacy of bounty hunters. Get your tracking fobs ready.

This week, the final installment of Bonus Bounties debuts the LEGO Group’s fantastic new building kit inspired by the Mandalorian’s customized Naboo N-1 starfighter, and more! Check out all the new targets below, and happy hunting.

The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 7 Hoodie, Sweatshirt, and Tee by Fifth Sun

Relive classic moments from The Book of Boba Fett’s season finale, including Fett riding the rancor, with these new releases.

The Mandalorian Cheddar Crackers (Mando + Ahsoka and Grogu Editions) by Goldfish

The iconic treat with a Mando-inspired twist is just the bounty you need for snacktime.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Axe Woves by Hasbro

The Mandalorian warrior comes to life with this highly-detailed 3.75-inch figure.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Koska Reeves by Hasbro

She took on Moff Gideon’s forces, now this powerful Mandalorian is ready for a new mission: joining the long-running 3.75-inch action figure line.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Migs Mayfeld (Morak) by Hasbro

The former Imperial sharpshooter turned ally of Mando gets the 3.75-inch action figure treatment.

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter by the LEGO Group

Build Mando’s super cool (and super speedy) N-1 starfighter with this wizard new set.

LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett’s Throne Room by the LEGO Group

Every daimyo needs a throne room, and you can help Boba Fett construct his own.

The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 7 Topps NOW and Digital Cards by TOPPS

Capture a bounty of collectible cards celebrating Chapter 7, including TOPPS NOW physical releases and Digital Cards available in the Star Wars: Card Trader app.