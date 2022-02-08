ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

Bonus Bounties: Black Series Dark Trooper Revealed and More!

February 8, 2022
February 8, 2022
StarWars.com Team

Plus, get a first look at a new Vintage Collection figure of Din Djarin in trooper disguise and other print-on-demand items inspired by The Book of Boba Fett.

Bring Home the Bounty revealed a galaxy of Star Wars products, but the fun’s not over! Every Tuesday, StarWars.com will showcase select new Bonus Bounties, featuring collectibles, print-on-demand offerings, and more based on The Book of Boba Fett, now streaming only on Disney+, as well as the legacy of bounty hunters. Check StarWars.com each week, and get your tracking fobs ready. 

This week, Bonus Bounties debuts Hasbro’s new 6-inch Star Wars: The Black Series edition of the menacing Dark Trooper and more! Check out all the new targets below, and happy hunting.

The Book of Boba Fett black sweatshirt with the eyes of several characters in a showdown. The Book of Boba Fett black tote featuring concept art of Luke Skywalker training Grogu. The Book of Boba Fett black tee featuring Cad Bane.

The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 6 Sweatshirt, Tote, and Tee by Fifth Sun

Celebrate many of the memorable moments from Chapter 6, including the live-action debut of Cad Bane, Grogu’s training with Luke Skywalker, and more with these new releases.

The Book of Boba Fett set by FiGPiN, featuring Boba Fett armored, Boba Fett without helmet, and two versions of Fennec Shand.

The Book of Boba Fett Series by FiGPiN

Sport some Fett flair with this new collection by FiGPiN.

Star Wars: The Black Series Dark Trooper figure in box.

Star Wars: The Black Series Dark Trooper by Hasbro

Build your army of deadly Imperial droids with this stunning 6-inch, highly articuled Dark Trooper figure.

Star Wars: The Black Series Boba Fett (Tython) figure.

Star Wars: The Black Series Boba Fett (Tython) by Hasbro

He is Boba Fett, and he has his armor in this powerful 6-inch figure.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Din Djarin in Imperial disguise figure.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Din Djarin (Morak) by Hasbro

Mando dons Imperial armor in this 3.75-inch figure inspired by a memorable scene in The Mandalorian.

Fennec Shand Chibi Coin in box by New Zealand Mint.

Fennec Shand Silver Chibi Coin by New Zealand Mint

Score a unique bounty with this coin, featuring an adorable illustration of our favorite master assassin.

Cad Bane socks inspired by The Book of Boba Fett.

The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 6 Socks by Rock ‘Em Socks

The notorious bounty hunter Cad Bane is here to deliver a stylish message.

Boba Fett's Starfighter Model Kit (finished and in box).

Boba Fett’s Starfighter Model Kit by Round 2

Now, you can get back Fett’s iconic ship, too -- no trip to Bib Fortuna’s palace necessary.

Topps Card Trader - The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 6 trading cards, featuring Grogu, Luke Skywalker, Cobb Vanth, and more. Topps NOW The Book of Boba Fett trading card featuring Luke Skywalker with Grogu.

The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 6 Topps NOW and Digital Cards by TOPPS

Capture a bounty of collectible cards celebrating Chapter 6, including TOPPS NOW physical releases and Digital Cards available in the Star Wars: Card Trader app.

Visit StarWars.com every Tuesday through February 15 to see the latest and greatest Bonus Bounties.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #BringHomeTheBounty

Bring Home the Bounty

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Gift the Galaxy: First Look at New Clone Trooper Figures

    November 28, 2023

    November 28, 2023

    Nov 28

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    The Rancor Revealed: Monster Maker Phil Tippett Talks Regal Robot’s New Concept Maquette 

    November 7, 2023

    November 7, 2023

    Nov 7

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    All Wings Report In: Columbia and NASCAR Team Up for Star Wars-Themed Car Wrap

    November 1, 2023

    November 1, 2023

    Nov 1

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    “Gift the Galaxy” This Holiday Season - Updated

    October 20, 2023

    October 20, 2023

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Shop Star Wars Exclusives at New York Comic Con 2023

    October 6, 2023

    October 6, 2023

    Oct 6

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Hasbro Pulse Con 2023: Sabine Wren’s Lightsaber, Captain Rex’s Helmet, and More Revealed

    September 22, 2023

    September 22, 2023

    Sep 22

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Daniel Arsham Turns Star Wars Icons Into Future Relics

    September 21, 2023

    September 21, 2023

    Sep 21

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    It’s Alive! Disney Parks and shopDisney Assemble a Terrifyingly Terrific New Halloween Droid

    September 15, 2023

    September 15, 2023

    Sep 15

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved