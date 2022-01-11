Bonus Bounties: Nerf Boba Fett Blaster Revealed and More!

Plus, check out a new shirt featuring the deadly Krrsantan and other print-on-demand items inspired by The Book of Boba Fett.

Bring Home the Bounty revealed a galaxy of Star Wars products, but the fun’s not over! Every Tuesday, StarWars.com will showcase select new Bonus Bounties, featuring collectibles, print-on-demand offerings, and more based on The Book of Boba Fett, now streaming only on Disney+, as well as the legacy of bounty hunters. Check StarWars.com each week, and get your tracking fobs ready.

This week, Bonus Bounties debuts Hasbro’s Nerf edition of Boba Fett’s blaster, based on its look in The Book of Boba Fett, and more! Check out all the new targets below, and happy hunting.

Nerf LMTD Boba Fett’s EE-3 Blaster by Hasbro

Presenting the weapon of choice for a legend, Nerf style. Hasbro brings Boba Fett’s blaster to Nerf life with colors and weathering based on its appearance in The Book of Boba Fett, and dynamic features including an electronic scope with an illuminated lens and series-accurate blaster sounds.

The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 2 Sweatshirt, Tote, and Tee by Fifth Sun

Star Wars comics fan-favorite Krrsantan made a memorable live-action debut in Chapter 2 of The Book of Boba Fett, and now he’s coming to your wardrobe. Check out Fifth Sun’s stylish tee featuring the Wookiee warrior, as well as other print-on-demand items.

The Book of Boba Fett Socks by Rock ‘Em Socks

Boba Fett and his Tusken tribe star on these socks, fashionable in any galaxy.

The Book of Boba Fett TOPPS NOW and Digital Cards by TOPPS

Capture a bounty of collectible cards celebrating Chapter 2, including TOPPS NOW physical releases and Digital Cards available in the Star Wars: Card Trader app.

Visit StarWars.com every Tuesday through February 15 to see the latest and greatest Bonus Bounties.