ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

Boonta Eve Punch

July 12, 2016
July 12, 2016
Jenn Fujikawa

Make a refreshing, ice-cold, Jabba-approved beverage.

This will be a week long remembered, as we’re kicking off Star Wars Celebration Europe 2016! Fans will come from around the world to celebrate all things Star Wars and if you can’t make it to the most glorious event in the galaxy, never fear, now you can celebrate at home with Boonta Eve Punch.

The celebrated Hutt holiday has a treacherous past but like most commemorations it’s followed by glorious feast. This sparkling fruit punch may resemble a Hutt’s favorite foods of slime pods slime and paddy frogs, but tastes a whole lot better. Perfectly refreshing for a swampy summer day in the Outer Rim.

Boonta Eve Punch

Boonta’s Eve Punch

Ingredients:

8 kiwi, peeled

Juice of half a lemon

1/3 cup sugar

2 mint leaves

32 ounces lime sparkling water

Mint leaves, for garnish

 

Into a blender add the kiwi, lemon juice, sugar, mint leaves and sparkling water. Pulse until well blended.

Pour into glasses over ice. Garnish with fresh mint leaves.

Boonta Eve Punch

So take in some podracing and raise a glass of Boonta Eve Punch to celebrate the beginning of this year’s Star Wars Celebration!

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

star wars recipes

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Yum Num: Ewok Sushi

    January 5, 2024

    January 5, 2024

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Celebrate the Holidays with a Galactic Glass of Blue Milk Eggnog

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Serve Porgin Pie, the Galaxy's Cutest Thanksgiving Dessert

    November 16, 2023

    November 16, 2023

    Nov 16

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Go for a Ride with these Tauntaun Cookies

    October 23, 2023

    October 23, 2023

    Oct 23

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    These Chopper Cereal Treats Are Droidtastic

    September 7, 2023

    September 7, 2023

    Sep 7

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Make Loth-Cat Cookies for a Purrfect Treat

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    The Force (and Flavor) Is Strong with These Ahsoka Pumpkin Muffins

    August 21, 2023

    August 21, 2023

    Aug 21

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    These Max Rebo Donuts are the Biggest Hit Since "Lapti Nek"

    June 2, 2023

    June 2, 2023

    Jun 2

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved