Bantha Bites

May 16, 2017
Jenn Fujikawa

The Tatooine beast is now a delicious chocolate treat.

Chocolate and peanut butter go together like banthas and Sand People. Those Outer Rim pals have a close bond and banthas are essential to surviving the rough climate of Tatooine. They’re recognizable by their long fur and huge horns and a good eye can spot a Tusken Raider riding on their backs while navigating through the desert terrain.


A Tusken Raider rides a bantha.


These bantha treats are crispy and delicious, and are a sweet way to show your favorite pack animal just how much you care.


A series of photos: a plate of completed Bantha BIte snacks, a bowl of chocolate chips with a scoop of peanut butter on top, a pile of chocolate-covered noodles, and a sheet of peanut butter bantha horns made out of peanut butter.


Bantha Bites


You’ll need:*


Light Brown Candy Melts
Chocolate icing


Cookie ingredients:


1 (12 oz) package semi-sweet chocolate chips
3/4 cup peanut butter
Pinch of salt.
4 cups dry chow mein noodles
Prep a quarter sheet pan with parchment.


*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Place the candy melts in a heat-safe bowl and microwave at 15-20 second intervals until melted. Spoon the melted chocolate into a piping bag and with a #7 tip, pipe out 10 to 12 two-inch round bantha horns. Place in the refrigerator to set.


Prep a half sheet pan with parchment paper.


In a double boiler, melt the chocolate chips and peanut butter. Stir in the salt.


In a large bowl pour the chocolate mixture over the noodles and gently toss to coat.


Onto the prepped pan, form mounds of the noodles into 5-6 bantha shapes, adding a tail. Let set in the refrigerator.


Once the cookies have set, use icing and a #7 tip to make the mouth and stick the horns to the side of the head.


When the icing is set the cookies are ready to serve. Now, Tatooine will be known less for its deserts, more for its desserts.


Three Bantha Bites on a plate with three glasses of blue milk and two Tusken Raider action figures.


Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

