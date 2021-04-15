ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

New Star Wars: The Bad Batch Poster and Emoji Revealed

April 15, 2021
StarWars.com Team

With the Disney+ series less than a month away, some new digital goodies will get you ready for the adventures of Clone Force 99.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch arrives on Disney+ on May the 4th, and we’re celebrating early. Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company released today a striking new poster for the series -- check it out below!

Star Wars: The Bad Batch poster

The poster features Clone Force 99, a.k.a. the Bad Batch, along with the young child seen in the show’s trailer. Also depicted is imagery of ships, a fiery battle, and an ominous Palpatine hovering above. What does it all mean? We can’t wait to find out.

Hunter emoji

Also released today is a new emoji of Hunter, leader of the Bad Batch! Want to share on Twitter and show your love of Clone Force 99? Just use the hashtag #TheBadBatch.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars: The Bad Batch!

