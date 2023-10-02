ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Ahsoka Extras: “Part Seven: Dreams and Madness”

October 2, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Check out a C-3PO character poster and stills from the episode.

Ahsoka is here! Every week, StarWars.com’s “Ahsoka Extras” will collect a bounty of additional content for each episode of the Disney+ Original series.

Spoiler warning: This article features imagery and details about the story of the Ahsoka episode “Part Seven: Dreams and Madness.”

Thrawn prepares for his return while Ahsoka races to stop him — and save her friends. See below for a character poster inspired by the episode, now streaming on Disney+, and stills.

Character Posters

C-3PO character poster

Stills

Baylan and Shin

Ahsoka and Ezra

Thrawn

Ezra and Sabine

Anakin Skywalker

C-3PO and Hera

Ahsoka about to duel

Ahsoka and Huyang fly in their shuttle

Ahsoka and Huyang get close to a light.

Ahsoka Extras

