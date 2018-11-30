5 Tips for Joining Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars Battlefront II's Battle of Geonosis

Assistant producer Michael Dailey will help you master the power of Obi-Wan's mind trick ability and defend against Separatist attacks.

Even on the frontlines of the Battle of Geonosis, the first major Clone Wars conflict between the clone troopers of the Galactic Republic and the Separatist droid army, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi is a composed, precise fighter and leader. Striding across the dusty battleground that's the center of the new Star Wars Battlefront II update, it's clear that the legendary warrior's style makes him a master of defense and a worthy addition to the fan-favorite game.

Now you can follow Obi-Wan into battle, join the 212th Attack Battalion, and take on General Grievous himself while dominating the legendary battleground, get behind the controls of a massive six-legged AT-TE battle tank or gain a tactical advantage to disarm one. StarWars.com spoke with Battlefront II assistant producer Michael Dailey to help you master the Jedi's abilities, traverse the harsh terrain, and emerge victorious to begin the Clone Wars.

1. Make a play for the AT-TE first. During the first phase of Galactic Assault, the Republic forces find themselves in desperate need of reinforcements. "In this phase there are two different locations the Republic must capture to advance the mode," Dailey says. "But you may want to consider gathering your squad to capture the Acquire Vehicle objective first. Securing that objective will give the Republic forces instant access to an All Terrain Tactical Enforcer, otherwise known as the AT-TE, earlier." And having a massive walker at your disposal is always a win.

2. You're in control now! While other Galactic Assault game modes that feature vehicle targets follow clear linear paths, the AT-TEs stand out from the crowd because 'they are fully controllable by players," Dailey says. So hop behind the control panel yourself and take it for a spin or protect the walker from battle droid attacks. One way or another, you’re going to need the AT-TEs to get off this rock alive. "They are required for successful completion of both phase two and three of the battle. If they are all destroyed, it will be victory for the Separatists," Dailey warns.

3. Which means, if you're a Separatist, the walkers are your primary target. "As a Separatist, your priority should be to destroy the AT-TEs assaulting your forces, especially during phase two and three," Dailey says. The vehicles are heavily armored, but not without some fatal flaws. "Separatists should focus their attacks on the underside and exposed sections of the vehicle near the center legs to deal maximum damage and take the walkers down quickly."

4. Hello there. Game designers beautifully captured Master Obi-Wan's physical appearance and unique personality, as well as his legendary lightsaber skills. "While creating Obi-Wan, it was important for us to capture his nature as a master of defensive lightsaber styles," Dailey says, which means the character has the highest amount of stamina for any hero wielding a lightsaber in the game. "Approach combat situations defensively to take advantage of this and make the most out of Obi-Wan’s talents."

5. Mind tricks don't work on me. "Obi-Wan’s Restrictive Mind Trick ability might seem similar to Rey’s Mind Trick at first blush, but they have quite a different effect," Dailey says. When playing as Rey, the mind trick reverses the player’s controls. But Obi-Wan’s mind trick disables the other player’s special abilities and prevents those affected from dodging. "While this power is useful against standard troopers, its greatest strength will be found when clashing with enemy villains."

Now around the survivors a perimeter create and prepare to wage your own fight in the Battle of Geonosis update.

