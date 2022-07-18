ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

25 of the Best Quotes from Obi-Wan Kenobi

July 18, 2022
Kelly Knox

Revisit poignant, humorous, and powerful lines from the Disney+ limited series.

Spoiler warning: This article contains major spoilers from Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The epic Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi gave Star Wars fans a close-up look at the dark times, when the Empire was at its height. The story took the weary Jedi Master on a perilous adventure across the stars to save a young princess. Along the way Obi-Wan regained his connection to the Force, let go of the weight of the past, and found a new hope for the future of the galaxy.

Here are 25 quotes from the series that illustrate his emotional journey. Some of these lines are stunning in their significance. Some will make you smile. And all are pivotal to Obi-Wan’s story.

Grand Inquisitor

1. “The Jedi cannot help what they are. Their compassion leaves a trail.” -- Grand Inquisitor

A former Jedi himself, the Grand Inquisitor knows firsthand that members of the Order are caring to a fault. If someone needs their help, a Jedi will give it without hesitation -- even if it means exposing their existence to those hunting them. (Part I)

Teeka and Obi-Wan Kenobi

2. “I’ve got a tribe to feed.” -- Teeka

Trader Teeka is a shrewd entrepreneur, who's still charming in her (not always honest) deal-making prowess. (Part I)

Owen Lars and Obi-Wan Kenobi

3. “Like you trained his father?” -- Owen Lars

Owen Lars is not one to mince words. He’s not daunted by Jedi or the Force. He wishes simply to have his family left alone. His harsh truth silences the once quippy Jedi Master. (Part I)

Princess Leia Organa

4. “There are many ways to lead. You just have to find yours.” -- Bail Organa

Bail and Breha Organa are patient parents who encourage little Leia to find her own path. But there are times the headstrong princess takes that guidance a little too literally… (Part I)

Obi-Wan Kenobi

5. “I’m not who I used to be.” -- Ben Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi isn’t just referring to changing his name to Ben. Struggling with remorse over the apparent death of his apprentice and dear friend, Ben is hiding not just from the Empire, but from the Force as well. (Part I)

Princess Leia Organa

6. “I'd rather be digested by a jakobeast.” -- Leia Organa

Little Leia is aghast at the idea that she should apologize for putting her haughty cousin in his place. It’s an amusing reminder that no matter who she’s facing -- a Grand Moff, a Dark Lord of the Sith, or a scruffy-looking nerfherder -- Leia Organa will stand her ground. (Part I)

Haja Estree and Obi-Wan Kenobi

7. “Look, have I made a few bad decisions? Sure. Do I feel bad about it? Sometimes. Do I like credits? Yeah.” -- Haja Estree

Haja is only concerned about Haja. Or is he? He may not be a true Jedi, but Haja displays their same kindness in his actions. He might seem like a con man on the surface, but beneath the fake Jedi robe Haja is hiding a heart of gold. (Part II)

Darth Vader in bacta tank

8. “He’s alive, Obi-Wan. Anakin Skywalker is alive.” -- Reva

The Third Sister strikes at Ben Kenobi with a statement more cutting than any lightsaber swing. The revelation that Anakin didn’t die on Mustafar shakes Ben to his core. (Part II)

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Princess Leia Organa

9. “Have you ever been afraid of the dark? How does it feel when you turn on the light?” -- Ben Kenobi

Ben Kenobi shows a hint of his old life as a teacher when he explains the Force to Princess Leia. Simple and elegant, this description of feeling the Force surround you is comforting -- and unforgettable. (Part III)

Obi-Wan Kenobi

10. “Quinlan was here?” -- Ben Kenobi

Not only is this the first confirmation that fan-favorite character Quinlan Vos survived Order 66, but it’s also the first time in a long time that we hear a hopeful tone in Ben’s voice. The two Jedi never saw eye to eye, but Obi-Wan’s relief is unmistakable. (Part III)

Darth Vader

11. “I am what you made me.” -- Darth Vader

You can almost hear Obi-Wan Kenobi’s heart breaking as Darth Vader delivers this devastating statement. (Part III)

Princess Leia Organa and Reva

12. “Is this a staring contest?” -- Leia Organa

Leia might be little, but she puts on a brave face when an Inquisitor tries to force the truth from her. It’s a clever reminder of her later resistance to the mind probe onboard the Death Star, as well as her ability to deliver a solid barb. (Part IV)

Reva and Tala

13. “I do like a good liar.” -- Reva

At first glance, this remark is merely Reva admiring the shrewdness it takes Tala to lie. But it’s also a statement foreshadowing the lie that the Third Sister is living herself. (Part IV)

Tala

14. “Some things you can’t forget. But you can fight to make them better.” -- Tala

Tala acknowledges and understands Ben’s pain, as she’s someone who’s very familiar with living with regret. But she’s also encouraging him to move forward instead of only looking backward. (Part V)

young Reva

15. “Where were you while he was killing my friends?” -- Reva

The erstwhile youngling voices the shame that’s plagued Obi-Wan for the last 10 years. (Part V)

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker practice lightsaber combat

16. “There’s no way out, master. Admit you are beaten.” -- Anakin Skywalker

There’s that trademark Anakin Skywalker brashness we all know and love. It’s also an echo of Darth Vader’s taunts to Luke Skywalker in Cloud City: “You are beaten. It is useless to resist.” (Part V)

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker

17. “You’re a great warrior, Anakin, but your need to prove yourself is your undoing.” -- Obi-Wan Kenobi

A Jedi Master knows their Padawan inside and out: their strengths, weaknesses, and everything in-between. This flashback to a sparring match between Obi-Wan and Anakin, and its resulting lesson, would echo into the present as Vader hunts Kenobi. (Part V)

Grand Inquisitor

18. “Revenge does do wonders for the will to live, don’t you find?” -- Grand Inquisitor

The smugness oozes off the Grand Inquisitor as he reveals himself to a wounded Reva. (Part V)

Owen and Beru

19. “We’re enough. You and me.” -- Beru Lars

Aunt Beru is clever, brave, and willing to do whatever it takes to protect Luke Skywalker. She doesn’t need a Jedi’s help. She only needs Owen. (Part VI)

Roken

20. “I’m just getting started.” -- Kawlan Roken

Kawlan Roken carries not just the responsibility for the lives of the refugees on his ship, but the future of the entire galaxy as well. He accepts both with grace and a smile. (Part VI)

Obi-Wan Kenobi

21. “I will do what I must.” -- Ben Kenobi

Ben Kenobi is ready to face his fear, guilt, and shame. He repeats the same declaration he uttered the first time he faced Darth Vader with his lightsaber in hand. (Part VI)

Darth Vader

22. “You didn’t kill Anakin Skywalker. I did.” -- Darth Vader

Is Anakin Skywalker relieving his former teacher of his guilt in a moment of compassion? Or is Darth Vader bragging about embracing the power of the dark side? We may never know for sure. The result is the same: Ben Kenobi finally lets go of the shame he’s been carrying over the death of his friend. (Part VI)

Obi-Wan Kenobi

23. “Goodbye, Darth.” -- Ben Kenobi

Ben Kenobi is ready to move on. He leaves Vader behind him by bidding farewell to “Darth” -- the same moniker he uses for his former student in their final battle on the Death Star. (Part VI)

Luke Skywalker

24. “Hello there.” -- Ben Kenobi

The moment we’ve all been waiting for. (Part VI)

Qui-Gon Jinn as Force ghost

25. “I was always here, Obi-Wan. You were just not ready to see.” -- Qui-Gon Jinn

Obi-Wan's adventure has brought him a new enlightenment, and with it, the ability to commune with his former master. What new lessons will Qui-Gon impart onto his student? (Part VI)

Kelly Knox writes features and DIYs for StarWars.com. She’s the author of Be More Obi-Wan and co-author of Star Wars Everyday. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox to talk Star Wars, pop culture, and bad dad jokes.

