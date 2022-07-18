25 of the Best Quotes from Obi-Wan Kenobi

Revisit poignant, humorous, and powerful lines from the Disney+ limited series.

Spoiler warning: This article contains major spoilers from Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The epic Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi gave Star Wars fans a close-up look at the dark times, when the Empire was at its height. The story took the weary Jedi Master on a perilous adventure across the stars to save a young princess. Along the way Obi-Wan regained his connection to the Force, let go of the weight of the past, and found a new hope for the future of the galaxy.

Here are 25 quotes from the series that illustrate his emotional journey. Some of these lines are stunning in their significance. Some will make you smile. And all are pivotal to Obi-Wan’s story.

1. “The Jedi cannot help what they are. Their compassion leaves a trail.” -- Grand Inquisitor

A former Jedi himself, the Grand Inquisitor knows firsthand that members of the Order are caring to a fault. If someone needs their help, a Jedi will give it without hesitation -- even if it means exposing their existence to those hunting them. (Part I)

2. “I’ve got a tribe to feed.” -- Teeka

Trader Teeka is a shrewd entrepreneur, who's still charming in her (not always honest) deal-making prowess. (Part I)

3. “Like you trained his father?” -- Owen Lars

Owen Lars is not one to mince words. He’s not daunted by Jedi or the Force. He wishes simply to have his family left alone. His harsh truth silences the once quippy Jedi Master. (Part I)

4. “There are many ways to lead. You just have to find yours.” -- Bail Organa

Bail and Breha Organa are patient parents who encourage little Leia to find her own path. But there are times the headstrong princess takes that guidance a little too literally… (Part I)

5. “I’m not who I used to be.” -- Ben Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi isn’t just referring to changing his name to Ben. Struggling with remorse over the apparent death of his apprentice and dear friend, Ben is hiding not just from the Empire, but from the Force as well. (Part I)

6. “I'd rather be digested by a jakobeast.” -- Leia Organa

Little Leia is aghast at the idea that she should apologize for putting her haughty cousin in his place. It’s an amusing reminder that no matter who she’s facing -- a Grand Moff, a Dark Lord of the Sith, or a scruffy-looking nerfherder -- Leia Organa will stand her ground. (Part I)

7. “Look, have I made a few bad decisions? Sure. Do I feel bad about it? Sometimes. Do I like credits? Yeah.” -- Haja Estree

Haja is only concerned about Haja. Or is he? He may not be a true Jedi, but Haja displays their same kindness in his actions. He might seem like a con man on the surface, but beneath the fake Jedi robe Haja is hiding a heart of gold. (Part II)

8. “He’s alive, Obi-Wan. Anakin Skywalker is alive.” -- Reva

The Third Sister strikes at Ben Kenobi with a statement more cutting than any lightsaber swing. The revelation that Anakin didn’t die on Mustafar shakes Ben to his core. (Part II)

9. “Have you ever been afraid of the dark? How does it feel when you turn on the light?” -- Ben Kenobi

Ben Kenobi shows a hint of his old life as a teacher when he explains the Force to Princess Leia. Simple and elegant, this description of feeling the Force surround you is comforting -- and unforgettable. (Part III)

10. “Quinlan was here?” -- Ben Kenobi

Not only is this the first confirmation that fan-favorite character Quinlan Vos survived Order 66, but it’s also the first time in a long time that we hear a hopeful tone in Ben’s voice. The two Jedi never saw eye to eye, but Obi-Wan’s relief is unmistakable. (Part III)

11. “I am what you made me.” -- Darth Vader

You can almost hear Obi-Wan Kenobi’s heart breaking as Darth Vader delivers this devastating statement. (Part III)

12. “Is this a staring contest?” -- Leia Organa

Leia might be little, but she puts on a brave face when an Inquisitor tries to force the truth from her. It’s a clever reminder of her later resistance to the mind probe onboard the Death Star, as well as her ability to deliver a solid barb. (Part IV)