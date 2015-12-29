-
The Supremacy
A capital ship built on a nearly unimaginable scale, the Supremacy is a vast flying wing more than 60 kilometers wide. In addition to being a warship with enormous firepower, it serves Supreme Leader Snoke as throne room and the First Order as mobile capital. Its vast interior houses army training grounds, shipyards, production lines and R&D labs. The mighty ship was torn in two before the Battle of Crait, ripped apart when Vice Admiral Holdo sent the Raddus into hyperspace along a path that passed through the larger craft.
Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
Length: 60542.68m