ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

  • The Supremacy

    databank

    The Supremacy

    A capital ship built on a nearly unimaginable scale, the Supremacy is a vast flying wing more than 60 kilometers wide. In addition to being a warship with enormous firepower, it serves Supreme Leader Snoke as throne room and the First Order as mobile capital. Its vast interior houses army training grounds, shipyards, production lines and R&D labs. The mighty ship was torn in two before the Battle of Crait, ripped apart when Vice Admiral Holdo sent the Raddus into hyperspace along a path that passed through the larger craft.

Show More Loading...
Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
  • Length: 60542.68m

TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved