-
D-93 Incinerator Flamethrower
Incendiary weapons have a long history in the galaxy, and are used to flush enemies from cover and destroy objects and structures that could be used as shelter. The D-93 incinerator combines three fuel tanks worn as a backpack with a flame-projector gun, connected to the backpack rig by a reinforced hose. Two of the tanks contain a volatile, flammable gel known as conflagrine-14, while the third is filled with propellant gas that launches the gel through the hoses. This combination is mixed and ignited at the barrelhead of the weapon, which has an effective range of 75 meters.
Appearances
Affiliations