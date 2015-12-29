A gifted slicer, the man known only as DJ used his skills to steal from wealthy gamblers passing through Canto Bight. Profoundly cynical, he saw the First Order and the Resistance as halves of the same corrupt money machine. He wore his simple philosophy on a plate adorning his hat: DON’T JOIN. When he, Finn and Rose were caught infiltrating the First Order’s flagship, DJ cut a deal with their captors, earning a big payday for his betrayal.