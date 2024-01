Serving size: 6-8

Step 1: In a bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, matcha powder, baking powder, and salt.

Step 2: Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and stir in the milk, egg, butter, and vanilla, until just combined. Set aside the matcha batter.

Step 3: In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt.

Step 4: Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and stir in the milk, egg, butter, and vanilla, until just combined. Set aside the cocoa batter.

Step 5: In a skillet over low heat, add a tablespoon of matcha batter to the pan to form a circle. Use a spoon to drag out two long lines from both sides of the circle to create Yoda’s ears.

Step 6: When small bubbles start to appear, gently flip over and cook for 1 minute or until cooked through. Set aside.

Step 7: For the bodies, in the same skillet over low heat, add 2-3 tablespoons of cocoa batter to the pan, creating triangle shapes.

Step 8: When small bubbles start to appear, gently flip over and cook for 2-3 minutes or until cooked through.

Step 9: Assemble the Yodas on a plate by placing the matcha heads on top of the cocoa triangle pancakes.

Step 10: Serve with syrup and fresh fruit.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #StarWarsRecipes