WeLoveFine: July 4th Sale, New Star Wars Shirts Now Available

July 3, 2013
StarWars.com Team

WeLoveFine is giving Star Wars fans even more to celebrate on the 4th of July: a special sale and the launch of two new Star Wars T-shirt series!

Visit www.welovefine.com/50-star-wars and enter either of the following codes at checkout to save:

  • NERFHERDER15: Get 15% off all Star Wars T-shirts
  • UTINI25: Get 25% off all Star Wars T-shirt orders of $100 or more

Offers expire at 11:59 p.m. PT on July 4, so make like an Ewok on a speeder bike and head over there now!

And be sure to check out WeLoveFine's new retro-cool tees, featuring classic Star Wars vehicles and head-to-head character matchups:

