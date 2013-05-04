ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

The Force Is Strong with Them: Announcing the Winners of We Love Fine's "Dark Side Design" Contest

May 4, 2013
StarWars.com Team

star-wars-dark-side-design-contest

In February, We Love Fine, purveyors of some of the Internet's most inventive and creative fan-made tees, asked designers to call on the power of the dark side for their Dark Side Design Contest. The theme of the contest: submit T-shirt designs featuring only Sith, bounty hunters, and other scum and villainy of the Star Wars universe. Fans embraced the challenge, and now the winners -- selected by a panel of guest celebrity judges -- can be revealed!

Grand Prize Winner (Wins the Wacom Cintiq HD Tablet!):
boba
"No Place to Hide" by Aaron Davis

Judge's Pick -- Chris Hardwick (Wins $400 cash):
classic
"Dark Side Fighter" by Drew Wise

Judge's Pick -- Steve Sansweet (Wins $400 cash):
diner
"The Dark Side Diner" by Gary Jensen

Judge's Pick -- Adrianne Curry (Wins $400 cash):
atat
"Banana Trap" by Florent Rousseau

Judge's Pick -- Rebel Force Radio (Wins $400 cash):
death-star
"Dark Side Balloon" by Marq Romero

Congrats to all the winners -- your are all strong with the dark side! (And be sure to check out all the awesome honorable mentions!)

Mighty Fine we love fine shirts design

