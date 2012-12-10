Fly Casual: Star Wars Polo Shirts Are Here!

You can now show off your allegiance to the Empire or the Rebellion at work, on the golf course, or anywhere else a collared shirt is required. The first official Star Wars polos have arrived.

WeLoveFine! has released its debut line of Star Wars polo shirts, featuring both Rebel Alliance and Galactic Empire logos, as well as Darth Vader and Stormtrooper character icons. Each shirt is 100 percent cotton, and every logo is embroidered on the left front chest of the shirt.

Check out the rest of the shirts after the jump, and be happy knowing that you can now dress up for slightly-fancy occasions and still show off your Star Wars love.







