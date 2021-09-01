ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Vader Seeks Luke and Doctor Aphra Plots an Escape in Marvel’s War of the Bounty Hunters Crossover - Exclusive Preview

September 1, 2021
September 1, 2021
StarWars.com Team

The Sith Lord finally captures Solo and looks to ensnare his son in War of the Bounty Hunters #4, while the rogue archaeologist finds herself a prisoner of Crimson Dawn in Doctor Aphra #14.

In the War of the Bounty Hunters, there are winners, losers, and some in between.

As Marvel’s War of the Bounty Hunters crossover continues, many of the galaxy’s power players have made their move to claim Han Solo from Qi’ra and Crimson Dawn. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #4, Vader stands triumphant following a battle with Qi’ra, and uses the carbonized Solo to lure a new target. Meanwhile, in Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #14, Aphra and Sana Starros end up captured by Crimson Dawn -- and in the company of a familiar, but not particularly welcome, face…

War of the Bounty Hunters #4, from writer Charles Soule and artist Luke Ross with David Messina, with a cover by Steve McNiven, arrives September 8 and is available for pre-order now on ComixologyDoctor Aphra #14, from writer Alyssa Wong and artist Federico Sabbatini, with a cover by Sara Pichelli, also arrives September 8 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology. Both comics will be for sale at your local comic shop

