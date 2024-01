The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Step 1: Paint the basket with the white acrylic paint inside and out. More than one coat may be needed for coverage. Let dry.

Step 2: Cover each outer side of the basket with a thin layer of glue and sprinkle the white glitter on top. Let the sides dry.

Step 3: Hot glue one end of the ribbon to an inside corner of the basket, about an inch below the top. Continue gluing the ribbon along the inside edge all the way around. Cut it when you reach the end.

Step 4: Carefully press down and hot glue the ribbon to the outer sides of the basket until the top edge of the basket is completely covered in fur.

Step 5: Next, cut 6 pieces of the white fur ribbon into 5-inch long pieces. Cut each piece into a flower petal shape with pointed ends.

Step 6: Hot glue the white fur petal shapes around the Styrofoam ball with the ends meeting at the points. Continue gluing the fur until the ball is completely covered.

Step 7: Draw a wide horn shape about 2.5 inches in length on the gray felt. Cut it out, then use it as a template for three additional felt pieces.

Step 8: Line up two horn pieces and hot glue them together, leaving the top edge open.

Step 9: Fill the felt horn with stuffing or batting and hot glue the top edge closed.

Step 10: Repeat steps 8 and 9 on the other felt horn.

Step 11: Hot glue the two horns to either side of the white fur ball with the ends pointing toward each other.

Step 12: Cut two small pieces of the white craft fur ribbon and glue them to cover the top edge of each horn.

Step 13: Next, draw a small nose shape about 0.5 inches in length on the back of the rose gold glitter foam. Cut it out.

Step 14: Cut a thin strip of gray craft foam about 1.5 inches in length for the wampa’s mouth.

Step 15: Cut two small triangles from the white craft foam for the wampa’s teeth. Glue the two triangles to the top edge of the gray strip to complete the mouth.

Step 16: Push the small craft stick into the bottom of the Styrofoam ball.

Tip: Slide the stick between two edges of the glued craft fur pieces.

Step 17: Glue the two button eyes, nose, and mouth to the front of the wampa’s head to finish the face.

Step 18: Hot glue the bottom of the craft stick to the inside edge of the basket at the top. Cover the stick with another small piece of white fur ribbon.

Step 19: Cut the gray craft foam into 12 triangles each about 1 inch in height. Add silver glitter glue to both sides of each gray triangle and let dry.

Step 20: Cut the fuzzy craft stems into 4 pieces each about 8 inches in length.

Step 21: Roll each stem to make a circular shape. These are the wampa’s paws.

Step 22: Hot glue three gray triangles to the top of each paw, points at the top, to make the claws.

Step 23: Hot glue two paws on the front side of the basket with the claws at the top.

Step 24: Hot glue the other two paws on the remaining sides, bending them down across the top edge.

Your wampa is complete and ready to guard your goodies!