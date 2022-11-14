ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

Make This AT-ST Diorama the Center of Attention

November 14, 2022
November 14, 2022
Kelly Knox

Boring conversation? Not with this centerpiece on your holiday table!

Like Luke, are you about to have company? This holiday season will likely bring friends and family to your door, so make an eye-catching centerpiece to steer mealtime conversations toward the galaxy far, far away. Your guests will be inspired to chat about their favorite Star Wars movies, series, and characters.

All you need to make this conversation starter is a cornucopia (or horn of plenty) basket, an AT-ST figure, and all the fake fall foliage you can find. We’ve got the how-to; you’ve got the crafting. (And the cooking. Sorry.)

What You’ll Need

  • 12-inch cornucopia basket with an open top
  • Artificial fern stem, brown
  • Hobby clippers or scissors
  • Hot glue gun
  • 3-inch AT-ST figure (Micro Galaxy Squadron)
  • Sticks, pinky finger width
  • Assorted artificial fall foliage with thick stems
  • Wire cutters
Get Started!

Step 1: Begin by clipping the small branches from the artificial ferns.

Step 2: Cut a small piece of plastic as a fern “stem.” Hot glue 5 or 6 clipped branches to the stem to create a miniature-sized fern.

Star Wars Cornucopia Craft Step 3


Step 3: Repeat steps 1 and 2 until you have 5-10 miniature ferns.

Step 4: Hot glue the ferns you made to the bottom of the basket.

Star Wars Cornucopia Craft Step 5


Step 5: Hot glue the AT-ST in the center of the basket.

Step 6: Cut four sticks approximately three inches in length. Hot glue them to the front of the basket, angled so that they look they’re tumbling down toward the AT-ST. 

Star Wars Cornucopia Craft Step 7


Step 7: Next, cut pieces of the artificial fall foliage 6-8 inches long. (Most stems contain wire, so you may have to use wire cutter.)

Step 8: Hot glue the cut pieces in the back end of the cornucopia to mimic the forest of Endor. Place at least 10 stems in the back of the basket. 

Star Wars Cornucopia Craft Step 9


Step 9: Add additional foliage to the basket, including the edges, as desired. Your AT-ST centerpiece is complete!

Star Wars Cornucopia Craft Final Product


Place it in the center of your kitchen or holiday table, and you’ll have a conversation starter like no other!

Kelly Knox writes features and DIYs for StarWars.com. She’s the author of Be More Obi-Wan and co-author of Star Wars Everyday. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox to talk Star Wars, pop culture, and bad dad jokes.
star wars crafts

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    Scavenge the Junk Drawer for This Festive Datapad Décor

    December 14, 2023

    December 14, 2023

    Dec 14

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Wrap Like a Wookiee for Life Day

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Decorate Your Doorstep with a Nubs-o’-lantern

    October 25, 2023

    October 25, 2023

    Oct 25

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    You'll Love This DIY Loth-cat Pumpkin Meow and Forever

    October 19, 2023

    October 19, 2023

    Oct 19

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    This Upcycled Star Wars-Style Crate Makes a Great Galactic Gift Box

    December 15, 2022

    December 15, 2022

    Dec 15

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

    Join the Bad Batch with a DIY Hunter Headband

    October 19, 2022

    October 19, 2022

    Oct 19

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    7 Terrifying Star Wars Tracks for Your Halloween Playlist

    October 17, 2022

    October 17, 2022

    Oct 17

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    Fight Against the Dark with a Jack-O’-Lantern Inspired by Andor

    October 10, 2022

    October 10, 2022

    Oct 10

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved