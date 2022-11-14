Make This AT-ST Diorama the Center of Attention

Step 2: Cut a small piece of plastic as a fern “stem.” Hot glue 5 or 6 clipped branches to the stem to create a miniature-sized fern.





Step 3: Repeat steps 1 and 2 until you have 5-10 miniature ferns.

Step 4: Hot glue the ferns you made to the bottom of the basket.





Step 5: Hot glue the AT-ST in the center of the basket.

Step 6: Cut four sticks approximately three inches in length. Hot glue them to the front of the basket, angled so that they look they’re tumbling down toward the AT-ST.





Step 7: Next, cut pieces of the artificial fall foliage 6-8 inches long. (Most stems contain wire, so you may have to use wire cutter.)

Step 8: Hot glue the cut pieces in the back end of the cornucopia to mimic the forest of Endor. Place at least 10 stems in the back of the basket.





Step 9: Add additional foliage to the basket, including the edges, as desired. Your AT-ST centerpiece is complete!



Place it in the center of your kitchen or holiday table, and you’ll have a conversation starter like no other!

