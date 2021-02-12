Star Wars Wins 5 Toy of the Year Awards!

Memorable releases from Hasbro, the LEGO Group, and more were honored this week.

After much anticipation, 2020 saw the arrival of a bounty of inventive toys inspired by The Mandalorian, allowing fans to celebrate their love of the series and continue the story through play; StarWars.com is thrilled to report that several of these releases, including The Mandalorian license itself, have been honored in the Toy of the Year Awards:





WINNER: Toy of the Year & Innovative Toy of the Year -- The Child Animatronic Edition (Hasbro)

WINNER: Construction Toy of the Year -- LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest (The LEGO Group)

WINNER: Plush Toy of the Year -- The Child 11-inch Plush (Mattel Inc.)

WINNER: License of the Year -- Star Wars: The Mandalorian (The Walt Disney Co./Lucasfilm)

StarWars.com congratulates our friends at the LEGO Group, Hasbro, and Mattel, and thanks all fans who continue to feel the power of the Force through Star Wars toys.