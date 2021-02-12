ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Wins 5 Toy of the Year Awards!

February 12, 2021
February 12, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Memorable releases from Hasbro, the LEGO Group, and more were honored this week.

After much anticipation, 2020 saw the arrival of a bounty of inventive toys inspired by The Mandalorian, allowing fans to celebrate their love of the series and continue the story through play; StarWars.com is thrilled to report that several of these releases, including The Mandalorian license itself, have been honored in the Toy of the Year Awards:

Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition (Hasbro)


LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest (LEGO Systems Inc.)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child 11-inch Plush (Mattel Inc.)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian
  • WINNER: License of the Year -- Star Wars: The Mandalorian (The Walt Disney Co./Lucasfilm)

StarWars.com congratulates our friends at the LEGO Group, Hasbro, and Mattel, and thanks all fans who continue to feel the power of the Force through Star Wars toys.

