ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

Toy Fair 2018: First Look at Captain Phasma, Maz Kanata, and C-3PO Mighty Muggs - Exclusive

February 16, 2018
February 16, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Check out these head-spinningly great new figures.

Toy Fair 2018 is kicking into high gear, and StarWars.com is thrilled to offer a first look at Hasbro's new Captain Phasma, Maz Kanata, and C-3PO Mighty Muggs figures before they hit the show. These three fan favorites will join the popular line in 2018, all sporting three unique facial expressions -- just press down on a figure’s head, and it actually spins to reveal a different look. (Cracked-mask Phasma is especially cool.) Check them out below!

A Phasma Mighty Muggs toy figure with a cracked mask.

Phasma Mighty Muggs toy figure with a neutral expression.

A Phasma Mighty Muggs toy figure with an angry expression.

Maz Kanata Mighty Muggs smiling toy figure.

Maz Kanata Mighty Muggs toy figure with a neutral expression.

A Maz Kanata Mighty Muggs toy figure.

A C-3PO Mighty Muggs toy figure.

For more on Mighty Muggs, check out StarWars.com's interview with Jeff Labovitz of Hasbro.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Hasbro star wars toys Mighty Muggs Captain Phasma

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Gift the Galaxy: First Look at New Clone Trooper Figures

    November 28, 2023

    November 28, 2023

    Nov 28

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Star Wars Holiday Gift Guide 2023

    November 22, 2023

    November 22, 2023

    Nov 22

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Black Friday and Cyber Week 2023 Deals!

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars + Halloween Shopping Guide 2023

    October 4, 2023

    October 4, 2023

    Oct 4

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    The Ghost Comes to Life: A Closer Look at the Newest HasLab Star Wars Project

    August 30, 2023

    August 30, 2023

    Aug 30

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Hasbro Ahsoka Fanstream: Sabine Wren’s Helmet and More Reveals

    August 29, 2023

    August 29, 2023

    Aug 29

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    “Chatter Back Chopper Animatronic” Nominated for Action Figure of the Year

    August 22, 2023

    August 22, 2023

    Aug 22

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved