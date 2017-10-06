NYCC 2017: 5 Behind-the-Scenes Details of the New Star Wars Mighty Muggs

4. Realizing the head-spin feature required some creativity. Being able to change a figure's expression is a novel idea, but easier imagined than done. Hasbro's masters were up to the task. "Thankfully, we have a very talented team of designers and engineers and manufacturing folks, some of whom had worked on the original Mighty Muggs line," Labovitz says. "So they knew going in what we thought would be doable or not doable." Still, once the engineering was finalized, the line presented other questions, like how much expression can you give certain characters? For the Mighty Muggs designers, it turned out to be an opportunity.

"A challenging one was Vader," Labovitz says. "I rallied hard to have no expression change. I thought that would've been fun. But the team, even with characters like this with masks, did a nice job of showing [what's possible]." Happy Vader -- albeit, a menacingly Happy Vader -- is a definite highlight of wave one.