NYCC 2017: 5 Behind-the-Scenes Details of the New Star Wars Mighty Muggs

Hasbro's Jeff Labovitz discusses the popular vinyl figures' mighty return.
Hasbro announced the return of its fan-favorite Mighty Muggs line of vinyl figures yesterday at New York Comic Con, but with a new spin. Literally. Press down on a figure's head, and it actually spins to reveal a different facial expression: angry, happy, surprised, excited, and more. StarWars.com went hands-on with wave one, consisting of Rey, Kylo Ren, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, and Princess Leia Organa, and found the feature to be downright fun, cute, and charming, adding a level of play to something that is also a cool collectible. Having a rough day at the office? Set your collection to angry so everyone knows. Want positive vibes in your apartment? Make everyone happy -- including a certain Sith Lord. Or maybe you're just over the (Endor) moon to have Mighty Muggs back? Spin them all to excited. StarWars.com spoke with Jeff Labovitz of Hasbro marketing about Mighty Muggs' mighty comeback, and came away with five behind-the-scenes details.