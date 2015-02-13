ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Toy Fair 2015: Star Wars Bladebuilders and Furbacca Announced!

February 14, 2015
Hasbro unveils two exciting new products!

This week at Toy Fair 2015, Hasbro revealed two exciting new products: one that makes a Star Wars dream possible, and one that brings together two (hairy) icons for an amazing toy. StarWars.com has the full details below!

Finally: Build Your Own Lightsaber

Your Jedi skills will soon be complete -- thanks to Star Wars Bladebuilders!

With Bladebuilders, coming in Fall 2015, fans mix and match components to build their own unique lightsabers. Double-sided lightsabers, interconnecting hilts, disc-shaped weapons -- the possibilities are endless. Four different versions will be released: Star Wars Bladebuilders Jedi Master Lightsaber ($49.99; comes with a main lightsaber featuring lights and sounds, expansion hilt, and more), Star Wars Bladebuilders Electronic Lightsabers ($19.99; classic character hilts, including those of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, and Luke Skywalker, which can be fused with other components), Star Wars Bladebuilders Foam Lightsabers ($14.99; movie-accurate hilts with foam blade, compatible and combinable with other Bladebuilders components), and Star Wars Bladebuilders Extend Lightsabers (classic character hilts with extendable blades, also compatible with Bladebuilders components). Huyang would be jealous.

Check out the special preview gallery below!

    •  

    Furby + Chewbacca!

    Meet Furbacca, a combination of Furby and Chewbacca! Furbacca ($79.99, coming Fall 2015) growls like Chewie, hums songs from the Star Wars films, plays virtual games, and much more. Get a sneak peek below!

    Furbacca

    Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more from Toy Fair 2015!

