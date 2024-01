*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Begin by printing and cutting out the Rebel Alliance symbol to use as a template. (You may need to re-size the image to fit the board.)

Place it in the middle of the wooden board, and gently trace the outline with a pencil.

Next, hammer the small nails to outline the template you traced. Be sure to place nails on each angle so that the symbol is easily recognizable.

When hammering nails around the symbol, place them symmetrically if you prefer a more organized look.

Next, loosen the red crochet thread from the spool and tie the end to a nail. Tie it in a knot and trim the excess thread from the end.

Starting from the nail you tied, run the thread around the symbol to outline it, ending back on the nail you started from.

Next, begin wrapping the string around nail to nail, filling in the symbol with thread as you wrap it around the nails.

Don’t cross the first outline you made so that the Rebellion symbol remains recognizable.

Continue wrapping and crossing strings until you’re happy with the design. Tie the string around another nail in a knot, and trim the thread with scissors.

You can do a simple red-and-white design, or give the pre-assembled board to your kids to make their own designs with paint and yarn.

Your string art is complete! Hang it on the wall or prop it up to show off your rebel spirit.

Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox, and take a look at her blog the st{art} button for more Star Wars art projects and craft ideas.