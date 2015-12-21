There's Been An Awakening in Star Wars: Card Trader

Concept art, movie stills, and more come to the hit app!
Star Wars: Card Trader is calling to you. Just let it in...for a new collection of cards based on Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
To celebrate the release of the newest film in the Star Wars saga, Topps is launching a major update of Star Wars: Card Trader, the official Star Wars digital trading card app for iOS and Android. The update features new favorites from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, hand-painted scenes from the film, and legendary weapons and characters. Here's what fans can look forward to:
-
Concept Art Cards – Early concept artwork created by official Lucasfilm artists:
- Fans get an exclusive, inside look into the creation of the film with early drafts and designs of characters and scenes before they were even physically created in the development process
- 15 digital trading cards, now available
- Two award cards in Smuggler’s Den: Smuggler’s Den is a feature inside the app where fans can trade in several cards for one extremely rare card. Upon collecting all 15 Concept Art cards within 24 hours, they will get an ultra-rare card from the Smuggler’s Den in exchange for their 15 cards.