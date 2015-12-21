ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

There's Been An Awakening in Star Wars: Card Trader

December 21, 2015
StarWars.com Team

Concept art, movie stills, and more come to the hit app!

Star Wars: Card Trader is calling to you. Just let it in...for a new collection of cards based on Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

To celebrate the release of the newest film in the Star Wars saga, Topps is launching a major update of Star Wars: Card Trader, the official Star Wars digital trading card app for iOS and Android. The update features new favorites from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, hand-painted scenes from the film, and legendary weapons and characters. Here's what fans can look forward to:

  • Concept Art Cards – Early concept artwork created by official Lucasfilm artists:
    • Fans get an exclusive, inside look into the creation of the film with early drafts and designs of characters and scenes before they were even physically created in the development process
    • 15 digital trading cards, now available
      • Two award cards in Smuggler’s Den: Smuggler’s Den is a feature inside the app where fans can trade in several cards for one extremely rare card. Upon collecting all 15 Concept Art cards within 24 hours, they will get an ultra-rare card from the Smuggler’s Den in exchange for their 15 cards.



    • Story Cards – Hand-painted cards of awe-inspiring frames of scenes in act 1 of Star Wars: The Force Awakens:
      • Each card will be released in the order of the story itself allowing the player to re-live the story with real painted versions of scenes
      • The series will include more than 30 cards in total


    • Armory Cards – Cards, 100% exclusive Topps designs, highlighting the massively iconic weapons in Star Wars: The Force Awakens:
      • This is the first armory series since Elegant Weapons, which was famous among the community for being one of the rarest and most sought after cards the app has ever seen
      • The series will include more than 10 cards in total


    • Game Assets – Spotlight the new key artwork featuring Star Wars: Force Awakens characters and artwork

    Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars: Card Trader!

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

