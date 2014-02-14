ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

The StarWars.com 10: Best Han and Leia Moments

February 15, 2014
February 15, 2014
StarWars.com Team

Counting down the top moments between a nerf herder and a princess!

The StarWars.com 10: Best Han and Leia Moments

Welcome to The StarWars.com 10, a feature where StarWars.com’s editorial staff huddles to discuss -- in a committee -- various topics relating to a galaxy far, far away. Today we're looking at the top moments between a certain scoundrel and princess.

"You think a princess and a guy like me...?" So asked Han Solo to Luke Skywalker after his first meeting with the strong-willed, sharp-shooting princess, in a question that kick-started one of cinema's great romances. The Han and Leia dynamic instantly struck a chord with audiences, as it recalled the "I can't stand you/I love you" romances of '40s Hollywood, but it became something more. Han was handsome, Leia was stunning, yet their relationship felt real. They bickered, they flirted, and when they finally gave in to their feelings, it was honest and genuine. We wanted them to be together, and they were perfect for each other -- today, they truly are sci-fi's First Couple. In honor of Valentine's Day, the StarWars.com team looks at Han and Leia's finest moments together, from the funny to the heartbreaking, in the Star Wars films.

10. Ewok Village Argument, Return of the Jedi

Han and Leia Ewok Village argument in Return of the Jedi

Couples, no matter how in love, can be genuinely hurtful towards each other. Audiences hadn't seen that aspect of Han and Leia's relationship until this short but important scene, which finds Han losing his patience when Leia refuses to tell him what's bothering her. "Could you tell Luke? Is that who you could tell?" Han angrily says. He begins to storm away, but realizes he hurt her and comes back to embrace Leia. It's a pretty beautiful -- and real -- moment.

9. Medal Ceremony, A New Hope

Han and Leia at the medal ceremony in A New Hope

It's brief, but the smile Leia gives Han and the wink he shoots in return perfectly encapsulate their attraction and bond. It's a flirty and fun moment, showing that despite their initial bickering on the Death Star, there's something there.

8. Detention Rescue, A New Hope

Han and Leia Death Star rescue in A New Hope

"This is some rescue!" "No reward is worth this!" The constant digs Han and Leia take at each other during her rescue on the Death Star work on so many levels: character development, comic relief, romance, and more. We see that Leia is no damsel in distress and that Han probably likes that. Their attraction is apparent, and it's clear they'll fall in love -- if they don't kill each other first.

7. My Brother, Return of the Jedi

Leia tells Han that Luke is her brother in Return of the Jedi

As the Death Star explodes above Endor and Han assures Leia that Luke survived, she says she knows. "I can feel it." Han interprets that to mean she loves him, and agrees to back off. When Leia tells him that yes, she loves him, but it's because he's her brother, the look on Han's face is priceless -- he's confused, relieved, and ultimately, it all clicks. It's another nice wrinkle to their journey as a couple, and a key sequence.

6. Nerf Herder, The Empire Strikes Back

Leia calls Han a nerf herder in The Empire Strikes Back

One of Leia's choicest barbs ever slung at Han: "Why you stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder!" It's a great response to Han's pig-headed bravado, and has become a pop culture mainstay -- there's even a band called Nerf Herder. Leia spikes the football, too, passionately kissing Luke right in front of said nerd herder.

5. I Love You/I Know (Endor), Return of the Jedi

Leia and Han on Endor in Return of the Jedi

A callback to their classic exchange in The Empire Strikes Back, but reversed to great effect. Han, worried that Leia is injured, is relieved when she's okay -- and finally utters the words, "I love you," when she reveals she has a blaster. The princess replies, "I know," before shooting two Stormtroopers. Only in Star Wars.

4. Hoth Fight, The Empire Strikes Back

Han and Leia Hoth fight in The Empire Strikes Back

There's great tension to the scenes between Han and Leia on Hoth. Han is trying to leave the Rebellion to finally pay off Jabba the Hutt, and Leia wants him to stay for reasons she can't admit. It's not all sniping; there are lots of longing stares and distant body language. But it finally boils over as Leia follows Han throughout Echo Base, and he calls her on it.

3. Carbon Freeze Rescue, Return of the Jedi

Leia frees Han from carbonite in Return of the Jedi

If anyone should unfreeze Han from carbonite, it's Leia. Undercover in Jabba's Palace, she risks everything to free him, and their reunion is a nice bookend to the tragedy of their last meeting. But then, it's interrupted by that laugh...

2. The Kiss, The Empire Strikes Back

Han and Leia kiss in The Empire Strikes Back

After everything they've been through, and all the back and forth, there's finally a moment where Leia lets her guard down and Han relaxes. Han and Leia's first kiss, aboard the Millennium Falcon, is the perfect culmination of their dynamic up until that point. He's funny ("My hands are dirty." "My hands are dirty, too. What are you afraid of?"), she's keeping him at a distance, and finally, they meet in the middle.

1. I Love You/I Know (Carbon Freeze), The Empire Strikes Back

I love you/I know - Han and Leia in The Empire Strikes Back

The most romantic scene in any Star Wars film, featuring classic dialogue that continues to inspire. Towards the end of The Empire Strikes Back, Han is seconds away from being put into carbon freeze, which he may or may not survive. The original script called for Leia to say, "I love you," and Han would reply, "I love you, too." Except that on-set, no one was happy with how that exchange felt. They tried it over and over until finally, director Irvin Kershner asked Harrison Ford to improvise. "I love you," Carrie Fisher said in the next take. "I know," Harrison Ford answered. It was and is a thrilling, heartbreaking moment. It's really the only way Han would reply -- tough but still vulnerable, and very cool. To this day, "I love you/I know" defines Han and Leia.

That’s it. What do you think? Did we nail it? Are we out of our minds? Did we overlook something? Let us know in the comments below!

Valentine's Day Han and Leia starwars.com 10

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Tell Your Partner "I Know" with Carbonite Crunch

    February 14, 2023

    February 14, 2023

    Feb 14

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    10 of the Most Romantic Destinations and Date Spots in Star Wars

    February 10, 2023

    February 10, 2023

    Feb 10

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2023

    January 26, 2023

    January 26, 2023

    Jan 26

  • {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Clones at 20 | Concept Artist Roel Robles on the Design Origins of Count Dooku’s Unique Lightsaber Hilt

    May 13, 2022

    May 13, 2022

    May 13

  • {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Clones at 20 | 4 Ways Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Helped Change Filmmaking

    May 10, 2022

    May 10, 2022

    May 10

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    You're Invited to Han and Leia's Wedding in Star Wars: The Princess and the Scoundrel - Exclusive Reveal

    February 14, 2022

    February 14, 2022

    Feb 14

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    20 of the Most Romantic Star Wars Quotes

    February 10, 2022

    February 10, 2022

    Feb 10

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    How Relationships Are at the Core of Star Wars

    February 5, 2021

    February 5, 2021

    Feb 5

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved