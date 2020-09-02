The Mandalorian Season Two Begins October 30 on Disney+

This is the day.

The story continues! Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company announced today that the second season of The Mandalorian will debut October 30, only on Disney+.

Every episode of The Mandalorian Season One is currently available for streaming on Disney+, along with Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which features creator Jon Favreau, executive producer Dave Filoni, and many more as they take fans behind the scenes of the first live-action Star Wars series. The Mandalorian is currently nominated for 15 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on The Mandalorian Season Two.