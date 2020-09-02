ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Mandalorian Season Two Begins October 30 on Disney+

September 2, 2020
This is the day.

The story continues! Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company announced today that the second season of The Mandalorian will debut October 30, only on Disney+.

Every episode of The Mandalorian Season One is currently available for streaming on Disney+, along with Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which features creator Jon Favreau, executive producer Dave Filoni, and many more as they take fans behind the scenes of the first live-action Star Wars series. The Mandalorian is currently nominated for 15 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on The Mandalorian Season Two.

Watch The Mandalorian and all of your favorite Star Wars movies and series on Disney+.

