The Mandalorian Nominated for 15 Emmys

The first Star Wars live-action series has been recognized as a contender in a range of categories including Outstanding Drama Series, while Star Wars Resistance snagged a nomination for Outstanding Children’s Program.

On Tuesday, the cast and crew of The Mandalorian were among the top talents in television entertainment nominated for the 72nd Emmy Awards.

The Lucasfilm and Disney+ series, created by Jon Favreau, is a contender for Outstanding Drama Series -- as well as 12 other categories -- for a total of 15 nominations that run the gamut from acting to cinematography, costumes to special effects, and include recognition for the show’s haunting score.

And Star Wars Resistance, the Disney Channel series from Lucasfilm animation set in the time of the sequel trilogy, snagged a nomination for Outstanding Children’s Program.



“I am so proud of everyone who contributed to make these Emmy nominations possible and am thankful to be working with such a talented group of people," says Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. "Disney+ took a big risk with us on The Mandalorian and I can’t thank them enough. The creative brilliance of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni coupled with the incredible innovations of ILM and Skywalker Sound truly made our first Star Wars live-action series groundbreaking. Much gratitude to Bob Iger for launching a platform which inspired an enormous rush of creativity among Lucasfilm storytellers, artists, and engineers. I can't wait to see 'the Child' in his tux!"

“It’s such an honor to be recognized amongst so many wonderful shows," says Jon Favreau, executive producer of The Mandalorian. "We had a great time making it and being nominated is an unexpected bonus. Congratulations to the incredibly talented cast and crew on The Mandalorian for their hard work, and to our partners at Disney+ and Lucasfilm. Thank you to the Television Academy from all of us for embracing the show.”

"It's so exciting to see the nominations knowing how hard the entire team worked to bring The Mandalorian and the Child to life. I'm just so happy for everyone involved," says Dave Filoni, executive producer of The Mandalorian. "There are so many great stories to tell in the galaxy far, far away. The nominations for The Mandalorian and Star Wars Resistance prove what the fans already know. Star Wars is forever. Congratulations to everyone, may the Force be with you."

Outstanding Drama Series : The Mandalorian

: The Mandalorian Outstanding Children's Program : Star Wars Resistance, for Brandon Auman, Executive Producer; Athena Yvette Portillo, Executive Producer; Dave Filoni, Executive Producer; Justin Ridge, Executive Producer; Sareana Sun, Executive Producer; Shuzo John Shiota, Executive Producer; Daisy Fang, Producer; and Jack Liang, Producer

: Star Wars Resistance, for Brandon Auman, Executive Producer; Athena Yvette Portillo, Executive Producer; Dave Filoni, Executive Producer; Justin Ridge, Executive Producer; Sareana Sun, Executive Producer; Shuzo John Shiota, Executive Producer; Daisy Fang, Producer; and Jack Liang, Producer Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance : The Mandalorian, “Chapter 8: Redemption,” for Taika Waititi as IG-11

: The Mandalorian, “Chapter 8: Redemption,” for Taika Waititi as IG-11 Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series : The Mandalorian, “Chapter 8: Redemption,” for Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon

: The Mandalorian, “Chapter 8: Redemption,” for Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour) : The Mandalorian, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian,” for Andrew L. Jones, Production Designer; Jeff Wisniewski, Art Director; and Amanda Serino, Set Decorator

: The Mandalorian, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian,” for Andrew L. Jones, Production Designer; Jeff Wisniewski, Art Director; and Amanda Serino, Set Decorator Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) : The Mandalorian, “Chapter 7: The Reckoning,” for Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS, Director of Photography; and Baz Idoine, Director of Photography

: The Mandalorian, “Chapter 7: The Reckoning,” for Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS, Director of Photography; and Baz Idoine, Director of Photography Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes : The Mandalorian, “Chapter 3: The Sin,” for Joseph Porro, Costume Designer; Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor; Gigi Melton, Assistant Costume Designer; and Lauren Silvestri, Assistant Costume Designer

: The Mandalorian, “Chapter 3: The Sin,” for Joseph Porro, Costume Designer; Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor; Gigi Melton, Assistant Costume Designer; and Lauren Silvestri, Assistant Costume Designer Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series : The Mandalorian, “Chapter 2: The Child,” for Andrew S. Eisen, Editor; The Mandalorian, “Chapter 4: Sanctuary,” for Dana E. Glauberman, ACE, Editor; and Dylan Firshein, Additional Editor; and The Mandalorian, “Chapter 8: Redemption,” for Jeff Seibenick, Editor

: The Mandalorian, “Chapter 2: The Child,” for Andrew S. Eisen, Editor; The Mandalorian, “Chapter 4: Sanctuary,” for Dana E. Glauberman, ACE, Editor; and Dylan Firshein, Additional Editor; and The Mandalorian, “Chapter 8: Redemption,” for Jeff Seibenick, Editor Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special : The Mandalorian, “Chapter 6: The Prisoner,” for Brian Sipe, Department Head Makeup Artist; Alexei Dmitriew, Key Makeup Artist; Carlton Coleman, Makeup Artist; Samantha Ward, Makeup Artist; Scott Stoddard, Makeup Artist; Mike Ornelaz, Makeup Artist; and Sabrina Castro, Makeup Artist

: The Mandalorian, “Chapter 6: The Prisoner,” for Brian Sipe, Department Head Makeup Artist; Alexei Dmitriew, Key Makeup Artist; Carlton Coleman, Makeup Artist; Samantha Ward, Makeup Artist; Scott Stoddard, Makeup Artist; Mike Ornelaz, Makeup Artist; and Sabrina Castro, Makeup Artist Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score) : The Mandalorian, “Chapter 8: Redemption,” for Ludwig Göransson, Composer

: The Mandalorian, “Chapter 8: Redemption,” for Ludwig Göransson, Composer Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation : The Mandalorian, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian,” for David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer; Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor; Bonnie Wild, Sound Effects Editor; James Spencer, Dialogue Editor; Richard Quinn, ADR Editor; Richard Gould, Foley Editor; Stephanie McNally, Music Editor; Ryan Rubin, Music Editor; Ronni Brown, Foley Artist; and Jana Vance, Foley Artist

: The Mandalorian, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian,” for David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer; Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor; Bonnie Wild, Sound Effects Editor; James Spencer, Dialogue Editor; Richard Quinn, ADR Editor; Richard Gould, Foley Editor; Stephanie McNally, Music Editor; Ryan Rubin, Music Editor; Ronni Brown, Foley Artist; and Jana Vance, Foley Artist Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation : The Mandalorian, “Chapter 2: The Child,” for Shawn Holden, Production Mixer; Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer; and Chris Fogel, Scoring Mixer

: The Mandalorian, “Chapter 2: The Child,” for Shawn Holden, Production Mixer; Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer; and Chris Fogel, Scoring Mixer Outstanding Special Visual Effects : The Mandalorian, “Chapter 2: The Child,” for Richard Bluff, VFX Supervisor; Jason Porter, VFX Supervisor; Abbigail Keller, VFX Producer; Hayden Jones, VFX Supervisor; Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor; Roy Cancino, Special Effects Supervisor; John Rosengrant, Supervisor; Enrico Damm, Environment Supervisor; and Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor

: The Mandalorian, “Chapter 2: The Child,” for Richard Bluff, VFX Supervisor; Jason Porter, VFX Supervisor; Abbigail Keller, VFX Producer; Hayden Jones, VFX Supervisor; Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor; Roy Cancino, Special Effects Supervisor; John Rosengrant, Supervisor; Enrico Damm, Environment Supervisor; and Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor And Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series Limited Series Or Movie: The Mandalorian, for Ryan Watson, Stunt Coordinator

Here’s the full list of nominations:Winners will be announced on Sunday, September 20, during the 72Emmy Awards ceremony on ABC.