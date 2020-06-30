ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Mandalorian Publishing Program Revealed - Exclusive

June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
StarWars.com Team

This is the way…to discovering a new series of books inspired by the hit Disney+ series.

Fans of the The Mandalorian will soon go deeper into the world of the Disney+ series than ever before.

StarWars.com is thrilled to announce a new publishing program dedicated to The Mandalorian, featuring books and titles for fans of all ages. The series kicks off this fall, with releases planned through the winter and spring. Check out the list below for a look at some of what’s in store, and get a sneak peek at the cover for The Art of The Mandalorian (Season One) featuring a new illustration by Lucasfilm's Doug Chiang:

The Art of The Mandalorian cover

  • The Art of The Mandalorian (Season One) by Phil Szostak; cover by Doug Chiang
  • The Mandalorian: Allies & Enemies - Level Two Reader (DLP) by Brooke Vitale
  • The Mandalorian: 8x8 Storybook (title to be revealed later) by Brooke Vitale
  • The Mandalorian: Junior Novelization by Joe Schreiber

In addition, The Mandalorian-inspired comics are coming from Marvel and IDW Publishing, and magazine, novelty, and coloring and activity titles are on the way from Titan, Studio Fun, Crayola, Thunder Bay Press, Disney Publishing Worldwide, and Dreamtivity. Younger bounty hunters can look forward to a Little Golden Book and a Screen Comix retelling of Season One.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on The Mandalorian publishing program. We have spoken.

