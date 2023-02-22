ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Mando Remembers the Past in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian #8 - Exclusive Preview

February 22, 2023
February 22, 2023
StarWars.com Team

The Season 1 adaptation reaches its final issue.

The circle is complete.

As Marvel’s adaptation of The Mandalorian reaches its conclusion, the Child is in the hands of the Empire, with Moff Gideon taking control of the situation. The Mandalorian and his friends prepare to make their final stand — and to save the little being from Gideon. However dangerous, the situation is one similar to events from Din Djarin’s past.

In StarWars.com’s first look at The Mandalorian #8, scout troopers hold the Child captive — while a flashback into Din Djarin’s past shows why he feels such a bond with his young charge…

The Mandalorian #8, written by Rodney Barnes and illustrated by Georges Jeanty, with a cover by Sara Pichelli & Federico Bee, arrives March 1 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.

Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian #8 preview 1

Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian #8 preview 2

Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian #8 preview 3

Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian #8 preview 4

Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian #8 preview 5

Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian #8 preview 6

