Migs Mayfeld Prepares for a Prison Sting in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian #6 - Exclusive Preview

The Mandalorian is down on his luck, forced to seek out old friends to make some credits.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at The Mandalorian #6, an adaptation of “Chapter 6: The Prisoner,” now streaming on Disney+, the bounty hunter and his ship join a team with their sights set on a New Republic prison transport.

The Mandalorian #6, written by Rodney Barnes and illustrated by Georges Jeanty, with a cover by Stephanie Hans, arrives December 14 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.



















