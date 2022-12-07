ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Migs Mayfeld Prepares for a Prison Sting in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian #6 - Exclusive Preview

December 7, 2022
StarWars.com Team

The Mandalorian is down on his luck, forced to seek out old friends to make some credits.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at The Mandalorian #6, an adaptation of “Chapter 6: The Prisoner,” now streaming on Disney+, the bounty hunter and his ship join a team with their sights set on a New Republic prison transport.

The Mandalorian #6, written by Rodney Barnes and illustrated by Georges Jeanty, with a cover by Stephanie Hans, arrives December 14 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.

Star Wars Mandalorian 6 Cover


Star Wars Mandalorian 6 Page 1


Star Wars Mandalorian 6 Page 2


Star Wars Mandalorian 6 Page 3


Star Wars Mandalorian 6 Page 4


