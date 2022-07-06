Din Djarin Arrives in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1 - Exclusive Preview

Get your first look inside the comic book adaptation of the first Star Wars live-action series on Disney+.

"I can bring you in warm or I can bring you in cold."

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1, the mysterious beskar-clad warrior arrives to claim his bounty on the Mythrol.

The Mandalorian #1, written by Rodney Barnes and illustrated by Georges Jeanty, with a cover by Adi Granov, arrives July 13 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.