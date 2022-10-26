The Hunt for Fennec Shand is On in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian #5 - Exclusive Preview

The Mandalorian must contend with Tusken Raiders and Toro Calican to track down the elite assassin.

Din Djarin is back and he's teaming up with opportunistic Toro Calican.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at The Mandalorian #5, an adaptation of “Chapter 5: The Gunslinger,” now streaming on Disney+, the titular bounty hunter has limped his ship to Tatooine, where he'll have to team up with Calican to track down the elite assassin Fennec Shand if he hopes to have enough credits to repair his ship.

The Mandalorian #5, written by Rodney Barnes and illustrated by Georges Jeanty, with a cover by Stephanie Hans, arrives November 2 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.



